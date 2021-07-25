Speechmatics: Voice technology is becoming an important part of enterprise toolkits





Recently, voice technology adoption has skyrocketed among enterprises, with 68% reporting voice technology strategies in place, up 18% from 2019. And of those who don’t, 60% plan to hire over the next five years.

A pandemic has permanently changed a company’s technology stack. Many companies have already deployed countless software, from web conferencing to collaboration tools, making the transition from face-to-face to remote a bit more seamless, but the pandemic will make other technologies important throughout 2020. And popularity have grown rapidly. In particular, voice technology has seen a significant increase in adoption among enterprises, with 68% of respondents reporting an 18% increase in their voice technology strategy from 2019.

The pandemic shows that organizations that already integrate voice technology into their technology stack have robust scaling, pivoting, adaptation, and operational capabilities to handle unexpected changes. However, recruitment barriers are still widespread, as outlined in Speechmatics’ annual trends and forecasts in the Voice Technology Report.

Currently, the biggest challenges for voice technology are accuracy (73%) and accent or dialect-related issues (51%). Traditionally, in speech recognition, the engine is trained to recognize a dialect of one language at a time, recognize and understand that dialect most accurately, and even convert speech to text. In English, its American English and error rates are usually higher with Australian accents, British accents, Jamaican accents, and so on. This is a major challenge for companies that leverage this technology to interact with their global customer base. In order for voice technology to reach its full potential, it needs to understand everyone with whom it interacts.

However, providers have made great strides in this area, confirming that voice technology is applicable and useful to all end users, and organizations are beginning to understand its future potential. Of the respondents who have not yet implemented a voice technology strategy, 60% reported that they would consider it over the next five years. With the evolution of the technology behind voice technology and the ever-increasing reliability and accuracy of new innovations, it is undoubtedly an important part of a company’s technology stack.

Pandemics may have accelerated existing digital transformation, but it also demonstrated the urgent importance of new essential tools for organizations to stack their technologies. There is no doubt that voice technology will become an important technology after 2021.

Speechmatics collates data points from owners / executives / executives, senior management, middle management, intermediate and beginner level professionals in various industries and use cases in the UK, Europe, US, Asia and Australia. Did.

Read the full report from Speechmatics.

