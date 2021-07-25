Google Doodle Champion Island game completed in 11 seconds





People are now speeding up a new Google Doodle game to celebrate the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

At the time of writing, Full Run’s joint record is only 11 seconds. This work was co-sponsored by ExaminationMassive95, stratpat1964, and dishadow99 and shared the run on r / speedrun (thanks, TheGamer).

It may not sound very impressive to browser games, especially when compared to past Google Doodle games, but it’s important to remember that this is a full-fledged RPG. The premise of the game itself is that Lucky, a cat athlete, explores the in-game world and takes on legendary opponents in seven sports mini-games.

As I explained yesterday, the overall goal of Doodle Champion Island Games is to defeat all seven Olympic champions and collect seven sacred scrolls.

Don’t worry if you just heard this. If you want to try a browser game and see if you can cut it for another second or two, you can still play the browser game. According to Google, we’ll continue to play for the next few weeks, so we have plenty of time to delve into the various mini-games themselves and experience everything this new RPG offers.

ICYMI, this isn’t the only video game-based compliment I’ve seen for the Tokyo Olympics. If we missed yesterday’s opening ceremony, we missed some nods to the country’s video game heritage, including national teams from different countries around the world going out to the music of video games made in Japan. .. Final Fantasy 7, Monster Hunter series music, and other big scores that accompany the team that went out yesterday.

If you’re always looking for more games to play in your browser here, visit our guide to browser games that are perfect for procrastination right now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gamesradar.com/google-doodle-champion-island-games-has-been-completed-in-11-seconds/

