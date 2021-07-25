RIT Dubai: Building a Culture of Innovation





At the new state-of-the-art campus of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai aims to build a culture of innovation. The university is committed to realizing this vision through the fusion of advanced technology, a reworked co-operative work program, and numerous strategic partnerships with companies.

Innovation is a journey within the on-campus curriculum and extracurricular activity structure, so every student has their own startup or is already an innovator when they join the company, Dr. Youssef Al-Asaf, President of RIT Dubai. Describes every organization they participate in.

The university offers students an American degree that implements the same curriculum as RIT New York, and the program is constantly changing based on what is happening in the United States. We believe that the country will offer more innovation than in most cases through the disclosure of new concepts and discoveries. .. RIT NY immediately implemented these changes and is running the same curriculum, so we are implementing them too.

A smart and connected innovative campus

The new $ 136 million campus also has its own innovation hub. This is likened to Al Asaph’s Micro Expo in favor of a Dubai showcase event starting later this year. Here, he says, companies, people with ideas, start-ups, faculty, and communities come together to create solutions.

There is also a smart digital transformation lab where strategic partners such as Dell and Cisco work with RIT students and faculty to develop smart solutions across industries such as mobility and healthcare.

This is just one of many labs on the new campus, Al Assaf adds. There are AI, robotics, and smart energy labs, as well as large, advanced workshops with a variety of 3D printers. There is also a Human Factors Lab. Packed with cutting-edge technology, these labs will help RIT Dubai develop a variety of Industry 4.0-enabled smart solutions such as self-driving cars and robotics.

One of the core beliefs of the new RIT Dubai campus is its ability to act as an open lab, Al Assaf explains. Use the campus to prove the concept and deploy it externally.

In the classroom, RIT Dubai combined face-to-face and online learning tools to maximize student involvement and collaboration in both contexts. Al Assaf believes that distance learning can be difficult to recreate some valuable aspects of campus life, but it is research, innovation, working as a team, living a social life, people. With the ability to talk things with, he added that online learning provided educators with important learning, and the technical solutions it brought to the fore helped efficiency, he added.

The pandemic has shown that physical location may not be as important, but teamwork and interaction with others in the ecosystem is important.

Sustainable education

In terms of sustainability, RIT faculty and students are spending their research time developing an energy portfolio that includes solar energy, geothermal energy, wind energy, biomass energy, and all-solid-state batteries. Not only energy generation solutions, but also sustainable aspects are incorporated into distribution.

We also worked on cybersecurity to ensure that this energy was not only optimized, but also protected.

Sustainability is an important theme of the new campus and a key part of RIT’s mechanical engineering program. We teach all aspects of it, from the environment to society and technology. When our students carry out their climax project, we ask sustainability professionals to work with companies involved in sustainable business to create sustainable solutions.

RIT Dubai is building a solar park where students can learn how to work with Johnson Controls solutions, for example. Students using these platforms will learn how to optimize AI to develop sustainability-driven solutions.

We used the campus as a platform to implement sustainability and create new solutions that could be sustainably deployed off campus.

Innovation: The future of university education

There are many ways RIT Dubai has been working to teach students the habit of innovation. The cooperation program is one of them. Whether students will do an internship, start up thinking about a startup, work in a consultant boot camp, collaborate with faculty in applied research to create disruptive solutions, or obtain industry-approved certification. You can select.

We know that companies that are not innovative will die. They are looking for people who understand travel, requirements, innovation skills, and how to build an innovation team.

After all, Al Assaf adds that regardless of whether the student works for a company or runs his own startup in both scenarios, he needs to be innovative. Everything we do on campus is aimed at helping them achieve this.

We are an open innovation ecosystem where companies physically exist and work with faculty, students and other partners to create an environment where students and faculty can research, learn new things and prepare for the future. I have a system.

See Rit.edu / dubai for more information.

