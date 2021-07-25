Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has a long way to go to profitability





This article was first published in Simply Wall St News.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is one of the brands that seems to have existed for a long time. Ten years after leading the ride-hailing service business, Uber was launched in May 2019 with a valuation of US $ 75 billion. Still, after more than two years, the market capitalization has not risen significantly to US $ 89 billion. The company posted a loss of US $ 6.8 billion in the last fiscal year and a loss of US $ 3.9 billion in the last 12 months, closing the break-even gap.

Uber has had quite a few crashes on the road, but it looks like it’s still on the way to profitability.

The business model is fairly simple and offers a great deal of flexibility for both contractors and customers, but in the real world things are more complicated. The legal and regulatory environment can vary widely around the world, not only are trade unions fighting back, but employees also cite low wages and job uncertainty as heightened concerns.

Latest development

Uber continues to expand its freight sector by acquiring US $ 2.25 billion in equity and cash. Since 2017, Transplace has been under the private equity platform TPG Capital. The move aims to strengthen the shipper network by combining it with one of the supply chain innovation leaders.

Meanwhile, gig workers went on strike all day last Wednesday to protest in front of headquarters. Gig workers from both Uber and its major rival Lyft have come together to complain about low wages and poor working conditions.

Protest outside Uber headquarters on July 21, 2021. Source: Kari Paul / The Guardian

The most pressing concern for investors is the path to Uber Technologies’ profitability. We’ve summarized what industry analysts expect from the company, the year of the break-even point, and the implicit growth rate.

Check out the latest analysis from Uber Technologies.

Uber Technologies is adjacent to Breakeven, according to 31 American transport analysts. They predict that the company will suffer a final loss in 2022 and generate a positive profit of US $ 596 million in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to reach a break-even point in about two years from now. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow year by year to meet this breakeven date. The average annual growth rate is expected to be 68%, which is very strong. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company can make a profit much later than analysts predict.

The story continues

Earnings per share growth

The underlying developments that drive Uber Technologies’ growth aren’t the focus of this high-level overview, but keep in mind that, in general, high projected growth rates are not uncommon for companies currently investing. ..

Still, there is one issue that is worth mentioning. Uber Technologies currently has a relatively high level of debt. In general, as a rule of thumb, debt should not exceed 40% of equity. That’s 56% for Uber Technologies. Higher debt levels require tighter capital controls and increase the risk of investing in deficit companies.

The last word

The gig economy is an important addition to the 21st century and addresses the flexible lifestyle of the younger generation, but there are still social issues that need to be resolved before it works as expected.

In addition, the Moviepass example showed that the company lost money and could only operate for a very long time. Ultimately, Uber needs to achieve profitability, which can only occur due to rising prices or breakthroughs in technology.

Next step:

Uber Technologies has too many aspects to cover in one short article. Still, all the key basics of the company can be found on the Uber Technologies company page on Simply Wall St. We have also compiled a list of related elements to check.

Rating: What is the value of Uber today? Are future growth potential already factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in the free research report helps to visualize if the market is currently mispricing Uber Technologies.

Management: Experienced management builds trust in your business. Find out about the careers of Uber Technologies board members and CEOs.

Other High Performance Stocks: Are there other stocks that offer a proven and better outlook? Explore a free list of these great stocks here.

Simply Wall St analysts Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St do not have a position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is by nature general. It does not endorse the buying or selling of shares and does not take into account your purpose or financial position. We aim to provide long-term, focused analysis based on basic data. Please note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements and qualitative material.

Do you have any feedback on this article? Do you care about the content? Please contact us directly.Or send an email to editorial-team @ simplywallst.com

