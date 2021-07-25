Japan touts “Society 5.0” to maintain its superiority in technology and science





Tokyo-Japan has the latest scientific achievements, from sea and air to space, as the government aims to strengthen and disseminate cutting-edge technology despite the decline in international competitiveness in such fields. Is showing off.

The Cabinet Office co-sponsors the future society “Society 5.0” that Japan should aim for. At the iconic 634-meter Tokyo Skytree, the tallest tower in the world, more than 200 items are on display as examples of Japanese-born innovations (mainly publicly funded). World 2030 after the government started this Fiscal year A new five-year masterplan for science, technology and innovation.

The main exhibition will be held from July 15th to July 28th, and the entire event will continue until September 5th. The organizer wanted to attract visitors from overseas, but the Tokyo Olympics kept out overseas spectators and said, “I want you to enjoy the virtual exhibition.” “Cabinet Office officials said.

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency is exhibiting the re-entry capsule of the asteroid explorer “Hayabusa2”. Launched in December 2014, it returned to Earth in December 2020 a capsule containing two samples from the 4.6 billion-year-old Ryugu asteroid. JAXA is currently studying the origin of life on Earth and the evolution of the solar system. ..

A full-scale model of the deep-sea research machine “Shinkai 6500” developed by the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology is also on display. The Shinkai 6500 is a manned submersible that can dive 6,500 meters deeper than any other vehicle and has been deployed since 1991 to study the seafloor topography and geology of the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and waters around Japan. increase.

A full-scale model of the Shinkai 6500 deep-sea research vehicle at Society 5.0 Expo held in Tokyo. (Photo: Yuki Kohara)

The Cabinet Office defines it as a “human-centered society.” [helped] With a system that highly integrates cyberspace and physical space, “Society 5.0 is a concept that aims to extend the discussion of innovation from science and technology to all socio-economic activities.

The government has also encouraged companies involved in everything from health care and mobility to energy to invest in research and development to bring it to the pilot level, not just the level of pure technology. Established a large-scale program.

The exhibition includes some of the achievements of these programs, including Cyberdyne’s HAL (short for “Hybrid Auxiliary Limb,” which the company calls the world’s first “wearable cyborg.” The HAL exoskeleton walks autonomously on the treadmill at the venue.

Cyberdyne HAL exoskeleton walking through the exhibition. (Photo: Yuki Kohara)

When worn on the leg, the HAL can read the faint signals sent by the brain to the muscles, thanks to electrodes attached to the wearer’s skin, to determine the wearer’s desired movements. “Even if you don’t have nerves at first, you can gradually recover by wearing HAL, and eventually you can move your body parts without wearing it,” said a Cyberdyne person. ..

Skydrive’s “flying car” is also attracting the attention of visitors, and you can see the full-scale model of SD-03, which succeeded in manned flight of the first flying car in Japan in August 2020. Tomohiro Fukuzawa, a former Toyota co-founded motor engineer, plans to provide commercial mobility services during the Expo 2025 in Osaka in 2025.

On July 14, the day before the official exhibition, Sky Drive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa modeled on a “flying car.” (Photo: Yuki Kohara)

“It’s like a journey into the future,” said Shinji Inoue, the minister of science and technology policy, when he visited the exhibition last week. When asked by a reporter, “How to make these cutting-edge tools a reality on a daily basis,” Inoue said market deregulation was needed to get a permit to drive such items.

Indeed, the government recognizes the challenges of keeping up with the country’s ability to make scientific progress. The digitization initiative, which is the premise for realizing Society 5.0, said, “Data collaboration could not sufficiently create new business models like other countries,” said the Cabinet, which analyzed the past five-year plan up to 2020. The prefecture’s report said. , An initiative aimed at improving the efficiency of existing operations and cannot drive innovation.

People at Society 5.0 Expo on July 14 (Photo: Yuki Kohara)

In terms of research capacity, “the international status of both the quantity and quality of treatises continues to decline,” the report said, but Japan has seen many Nobel laureates. Japan’s share of international science publishing has declined in recent years. Japan is currently the 9th most frequently cited “high quality” treatise in the world, the so-called top 1% of the most cited treatises, while it was 4th in the 1990s.

Skilled young people tend to hesitate to pursue a PhD in science, partly because the prospects for hiring young researchers are volatile, the report added.

In the last five-year plan, a total budget of more than 26 trillion yen ($ 235 billion) was allocated to science. The government has increased the amount to 30 trillion yen for the latest plans, aiming to catch up with rivals not only in the United States but also in China and other Asian countries.

