Small business owners can apply for marketing, media, and technology makeovers from Comcast RISE





Need resources to support the growth of SMEs? Looking for marketing, media and technology services to take your business to the next level? Has your SME been affected by a pandemic?

The Comcast RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment) application is open to qualified SMEs owned by people of color. Through this initiative, SMEs will have access to key business-building services such as marketing, media and technology.

We see and know how important SMEs are in driving economic growth, recovery and innovation. Teresa Ward-Maupin, SVP of Digital and Customer Experience at Comcast Business, said in a statement released last year that more awareness and a strong digital presence are critical to the success of these businesses. It states that. We created Comcast RISE to give these business owners access to the tools and resources they need to survive the pandemic and thrive.

If you are interested, please submit your SME application by July 31, 2021. More recipients are selected each quarter.

ComcastRISE Initiative for Small Business Owners

Studies show that black-owned businesses were hit hardest during the COVID-19 shutdown.

There is this old saying, when America catches a cold, Black America catches pneumonia. Black companies that never recovered from the big recession could be destroyed by COVID-19, and black-owned companies could be twice as closed as white companies, “said Ron Busby, president and CEO of US Black Chambers, Inc. Stated in a statement. ..

Last October, Comcast Corporation launched Comcast RISE to help more SMEs win in times of turmoil. The company is committed to helping thousands of small businesses through a multi-year small business boost initiative. Since its inception, Comcast RISE has provided grants, marketing and technology to more than 3,500 SMEs owned by the Underrepresented Group.

“Many companies have responded by moving or remodeling online to enable social distance, but many black business owners have had to shut down their businesses altogether. I did, “says Basby. “ComcastRISE helps black companies adapt to changing conditions and establish themselves as the leaders of the fast-growing Americas in the online-to-offline economy.”

Through Comcast RISE, we aim to create sustainable impact and provide meaningful support to the small businesses that form our communities.

Eligibility requirements

Qualified companies have the opportunity to receive media placement, marketing counseling, commercial creative production services, and more.

Here are some of the eligibility requirements:

The majority of your business is owned and operated by people of color (at least 51%) The business must be independently owned, operated and registered to do business in the United States Business for at least one year Is operated

For official rules, please visit ComcastRISE.com / legal. Eligible applicants may submit their application online by July 31, 2021. For more information on this initiative, please visit www.ComcastRISE.com.

