Deloitte senior leaders say they have improved agility and key innovation motivations for adopting cloud technology.





Companies need to be agile, enter the market faster and more efficiently. In these demanding business environments, enterprises are migrating SAP workloads to the cloud to improve performance, simplify operations, and reduce costs.

Hosted in connection with AWS, the Enterprise Transformations series features professionals who have helped enterprises perform digital transformation by migrating on-premises SAP workloads to the cloud.

In this episode, Deloitte India partner Anoop Nambiar and Deloitte India partner Anand Rajagopalan show how companies in today’s business environment can agile and innovate with the help of cloud technology. I talked about how it improved. The power of the cloud, etc.

How Digital Transformation Leads to Faster ROI

Anand said the company’s outlook for digital transformation with the help of cloud technology has changed dramatically in the short term. In the past, digital was a long way to go before it made a leap forward. He said the process, which normally took three to four years now, takes six to seven months, and he said he recognizes how cloud technology can help improve agility, innovation, and customer experience. It (cloud technology) not only facilitates infrastructure management, but also enables new proof-of-concept (PoC) experiments for new business models, scaling up and down data and computing infrastructure on demand. To do.

Apart from reducing total operational costs, Anand also mentioned that there are tools and accelerators that make the process of protecting operations from data loss, cyber threats and other disruptions much more seamless and faster.

For companies doing business in today’s business environment, Anoop said speed to market is important. Medium-sized programs took a long time to get started because they relied on proper program infrastructure and license protection. According to Anoop, cloud technology will not highlight these concerns and will allow the same solution to operate in a week or days.

When it comes to scaling operations across geographic boundaries, Anoop added that the cloud is truly a democratic force. He quoted a fictitious example of a company in one country acquiring a Brazilian company. You are talking about two companies with very different cultures. I’ve seen companies trying to merge without checking if they’re appropriate, and they inspire. But in the cloud, he explained, if both have the same cloud provider, that’s all that is needed to perform the conversion.

An essential systematic approach to harnessing the benefits of the cloud

Anand also outlined that while the awareness and motivation to explore cloud technology has increased recently, many companies are unable to extend their use of the cloud beyond the PoC stage. He outlined how Deloitte can work closely with businesses to understand the benefits of cloud technology.

We first understand their business needs, requirements and goals, and then go back to developing solutions for specific business cases that can leverage cloud technology, he said. It’s an important lesson about the cloud, and you can confidently use this technology for the future.

Underlying data management to ensure business insights

For Anoop, data management is central to a company’s growth process because it needs to understand what data is important to the capabilities of the organization. You can then manage, manage, and analyze this data to gain the business insights that are essential to your organization’s growth.

Anand also talked about various ways cloud service providers such as AWS can use data lakes, machine learning models, and more to help them gain these insights through unorganized data.

Click here to watch the video.

