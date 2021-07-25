Pinterest’s Vice President of Technology outlines an evolving effort to maximize inclusion and serve all users





Over the past few years, Pinterest has focused heavily on diversity with advanced technology aimed at offering more comprehensive options and internal shifts designed to prioritize a broader perspective.

This is an important factor given the growing relevance of apps as an e-commerce platform, and is the largest among people looking for related products, introducing both diverse products and creators. Can be included in the limit.

To gain more insight into this, I recently spoke with Pinterest’s SVP of Technology, Jeremy King. Jeremy outlined the platform’s efforts to maximize inclusiveness, why it is such an important focus for the platform, and outlined future plans for this element.

As Jeremy explains:

“We believe it is our responsibility as a visual platform to think about what it means to actually see ourselves in the product, no matter who you are. increase.”

Read more insights from Jeremy on how Pinterest is working on this key element.

Q: What major usage impacts did you see as a result of Pinterest’s comprehensive efforts?

JK: One of the biggest achievements in diversification work over the last few years has been data diversification and model training with diverse content. Through this work, we have been able to provide a wider variety of recommendations, increasing engagement and search. It also integrated the skin tonal range with the Try On product, bringing an augmented reality layer to the platform.

Using the AR tryon over a range of skin tones, we found that pinners were five times more likely to be willing to buy with pins with AR than with standard pins. AR is also a better product because it allows for a wide variety of searches and filtering. We continued to bring inclusiveness to these key products.

Building for diversity and expression is not the right thing, but the best for global business.

Pinterest has always been a platform for positivity, inspiration, and relevance. To be inspirational, technology must be deliberately designed in a way that makes it more aggressive (the latest example is the industry’s first ban on weight loss advertising).

Q: How many people are using Pinterest’s skin color search feature?

JK: The skin color range feature has been rolled out worldwide and is currently available in 14 countries. When we launch internationally, we focus on ensuring that locally relevant content is displayed in Pinner as they search for and refine the beauty results that are most effective for them. I did. Pinterest is one of the largest beauty platforms in the world, with over 80 million people searching for beauty ideas every month. Over the past year, the number of Pinners who use the skin color range feature to find beauty ideas on Pinterest has increased five-fold.

Q: Which elements of Pinterest’s system do you think are affected by existing biases?

JK: We have been working on inclusive products since we released the first version of the skin tone range in 2018. We have also continued to invest in inclusive technology integration in many areas, including augmented reality.

I found that the search results were biased and not properly personalized for each individual, so I created a skin tone range. I’ve heard from Pinners that it’s difficult to find search results that are specific to a range of skin tones, and I’m adding text to my query to find the most relevant ideas. Our solution as a visual platform was to make it easy to filter searches using a palette that represents a range of skin tones. As we continued to invest in improving technology and models and diversifying our data, we began to ease the bias in our results.

Q: What else does Pinterest do to remove prejudice from the shopping experience?

JK: When working on innovation, we see how people are already using Pinterest and work to make it the most comprehensive, inspiring, and hands-on experience we can. increase. This includes making it easy to find the idea that works best for you, reviewing recommendations on how it works or fits, and making it easier to buy. As one of Pinterest’s most popular categories, we first work on cosmetology in the range of skin tones, then AR try-ons and continue to expand these categories.

We will continue to focus on creators and shopping as our main product fields. We worked to make it easier to find products and ideas from underrepresented group creators. He also introduced the shopping features that people naturally feel on the platform, leveraging the commercial purposes that people come to Pinterest. And in all, do it in a comprehensive and authentic way. For example, AR Try on makes AR much more realistic than augmented reality because it lacks skin smoothing and modification capabilities.

Q: What tips do you have for brands trying to establish a more comprehensive approach?

JK: Diversifying that data is essential for platforms and platforms that process data. You may have a biased dataset due to your customer base, and you may need to procure new data that you may not have. This can be expensive and there may be moments when you balance costs and benefits, but diversifying your data and reducing AI bias will pay off in the long run. This applies to anyone in the AI ​​space.

Every company needs to take steps to increase diversity between AI researchers and engineers to ensure that future technology benefits everyone. Creating a state of future technology that works only for specific people would be a major disadvantage. Technology companies are far from resolving AI prejudices, but they can work hard every day to bring more compassion and inclusiveness to technology.

It is also important to diversify the content and ensure that it is represented among the creators who represent the brand. We will work with and compensate research and focus groups of color communities to ensure that the products, designs and services you offer are representative. It also makes it easier to find and support businesses owned by people in underrepresented groups.

We always say, if you don’t feel represented, you can’t get inspiration. Brands need to allow their communities, and the communities they need in the future, to see themselves in their products.

Jeremy King is Senior Vice President of Engineering at Pinterest and previously served as Chief Technology Officer at Walmart for eight years. You can follow Jeremy on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.socialmediatoday.com/news/pinterests-vp-of-tech-outlines-its-evolving-efforts-to-maximize-inclusion/603871/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos