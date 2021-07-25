Fasten your seat belt: MG Connected Car Technology





From understanding Hinglish voice commands to providing seamless connectivity on the go, cars are becoming more and more high-tech, making the driving experience easier, smoother and smarter.

The vehicles in your car are increasingly set to get high tech. Today, you can remotely start your vehicle, turn air conditioning control on and off, open and close the sunroof and tailgate, and lock the door with just a few clicks. Today’s automobiles use artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide consumers with a number of connectivity features, including vehicle monitoring and remote diagnostics.

That’s not all. Some cars can also understand Hinglish. MG Motor India’s smart car MG Hector Plus has over 70 technical features, one of which is the ability to understand over 35 Hinglish voice commands. Hector Plus offers the first innovative solution of its kind, including understanding over 35 Hinglish voice commands. The command “Hello, MG” activates the in-vehicle control system and enables better hands-free interaction between the owner and the vehicle. The assistant adapts Indian English pronunciation and uses Natural Language Understanding (NLU) to overcome the challenge of understanding different accents, such as Indian English and English accents, said MG Motor India President and Managing. Director Rajeev Chaba explains. Hector Plus also integrates Over the Air (OTA) technology (which provides updates on the go), allowing customers to seamlessly update their software / firmware, feature themes, and infotainment content.

Having completed two years in the Indian market, MG Motor describes the future of the automotive industry as CASE connectivity, autonomy, sharing and electricity. Manufacturers today are encouraged to be innovative as a result of ecological, social and technological trends. Our mission is to provide more than just an engine covered with a metal body. Chaba says our interest has always been in developing cars that are not only great on the go, but also deliver an immersive customer experience with high-end technology. CASE adds that MG is contributing to the development of the Indian automobile industry. C in CASE represents the first connected car MG Hector in the internet, A represents the first autonomous level I premium SUV MG Gloster, S represents the subscription model affiliated with Zoom Cars and Myles, and E represents the subscription model. Represents a pure electric internet SUV MG ZS. Chaba.

All MG Motor vehicles are equipped with connected technology. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India

While the MG ZS is an electric vehicle that takes 8.5 seconds from 0kmph to 100kmph, MG Hector uses i-SMART NextGen technology to provide connectivity on the go. The car accepts user commands from the i-SMART NextGen mobile app. The app also shows the location of the car and the shortest route to the car. Geo-fence technology instantly detects if a car has left a boundary preset by the owner and immediately warns about it. Launched in India in late 2020, the MG Gloster features features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and automatic parking assistance.

Technology turmoil is an important priority. Like smartphones, connected cars get new look screens and themes, new apps, and new entertainment content as new updates become available, Chaba explains. Our long-term goal is to build an ecosystem that catalyzes such things. It’s an innovation, and we don’t limit ourselves to unleashing progress on our products alone. That’s why MG Developer Program & Grant has partnered with Cognizant, Adobe, Airtel, SAP, TiE-NCR and others to recognize, nurture and encourage promising start-ups in the automotive technology field. Since the establishment of MG India, he has led more than 100 startups.

Talking about the role of technology in the automotive sector, Chaba says technology has reduced the horsepower of vehicles and increased their computing power. Therefore, our focus is to incorporate computers to make collaborative decisions according to environmental data such as cruise control, engine temperature and temperature control.

MG is considering expanding its reach in the future. We are expanding our retail footprint by aggressively entering the Tier II and Tier III markets. We aim to expand dealers nationwide. Currently, there are 245 touchpoints nationwide, which will be expanded to 265 by the end of this year. In addition, as part of our product lineup, we have several projects, including midsize SUVs that will be launched according to their respective schedules.

