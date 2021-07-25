Lululemon, Lululemon, USA Makes Yarn from Recycled Carbon Emissions





LanzaTech has worked with athletic apparel company Lululemon athletica to create the world’s first yarn and fabric using recycled carbon emissions that are emitted as pollutants. LanzaTech develops a nature-based solution to produce ethanol from waste carbon sources and works with partners to produce polyester from ethanol.

Biotechnology company LanzaTech is working with India Glycols Limited (IGL) and the Far Eastern New Century to convert ethanol to polyester.

Carbon recycling is a fundamental element of the circular economy, keeping fossil carbon underground and reducing pollution and fossil fuel consumption when used in polyester production. Due to its low carbon dioxide emissions, this innovation has the potential to transform the Lululemon product and apparel industry.

Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech, said: Carbon recycling allows companies like Lululemon to move away from unused fossil resources, bring circulation to their products, and meet climate change goals for carbon reduction. This is called “carbon smart”. “”

Lululemon’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, Ted Dagnese, said: We know that sustainable innovation will play an important role in the future of retail and apparel, and we are excited to be at the forefront of innovative technology. Lululemon’s partnership with LanzaTech will enable it to meet its impact agenda goal of 100% manufacturing products using sustainable materials and used solutions and moving to a circular ecosystem by 2030. .. “”

In October, Lululemon published its first impact agenda, set 12 goals to drive progress, and outlined a multi-year strategy to address critical social and environmental issues. The partnership with LanzaTech is one of many ways Lululemon is focused on bringing new technology to the business.

LanzaTech’s process procures carbon from a variety of raw materials, from industrial waste to gasified agricultural or household waste (including fiber waste) to syngas from atmospheric CO2. .. The gas stream is fermented into ethanol or other chemicals by Lanzatec’s specialty microorganisms. This process is similar to traditional fermentation, except that instead of sugar and yeast, microbial emissions and carbon are used.

The process of recovering and recycling carbon before it is released into the atmosphere is an innovation that LanzaTech has brought to airlines, home care companies, and now textile production.

Polyester fiber is one of the most popular synthetic fibers that commonly use petroleum-based raw materials. The use of FENCTOP GREEN Bio3-PET fiber made from LanzaTech’s ethanol demonstrates FENC’s and Lululemon’s commitment to sustainable innovation. This waste gas based polyester has the same properties and functions as virgin polyester and has the same appearance.

Industrial emissions, such as those from steel mills, are otherwise burned and emitted as emissions of GHG and particulate matter that is harmful to health. By capturing these and reusing carbon to make yarn, the finished garment not only reduces carbon dioxide emissions, but also ensures that the levels of pollution in the community are reduced. When these chemicals are transformed into new products such as fibers, they have reached the end of their useful life and when they become waste, they can be gasified and fermented by the LanzaTech process. This pathway promotes circulation and maintains carbon in the biogeochemical cycle.

IGL President USBhartia said: Rupark Sarswat, CEO of IGL, said:

Dr. Fanny Liao, RD and BDEVP of FENC, said: We are pleased to work with ..IGL and Lululemon to complete the supply chain for this historic project and continue to work with LanzaTech towards the common goal of a better planet. “”

Fiber2Fashion News Desk

