Here’s how to check if you already have a Google account





Google offers a variety of products and services for professional work to access information, stay in touch with loved ones, and grow your business. If you use Google services such as Google Sites, Google Meet, Google Chat, or Gmail, you need a Google account to access, authenticate, and authorize certain online Google services.

A user account, or Google account, means that you have a Google-wide username and a password that you can use to access search engine products that include Google Ads. It contains information that can be applied to different products, such as the language you want and some privacy settings. You can use your Google account to upload videos to YouTube and edit Google Maps using the same username and password.

Here’s how to check if you have a Google account:

-If you are using any of Google products and services such as Gmail or Google Drive, you will be verified to have a Google account.

-If you have access to the Google Play Store and downloaded various applications, you have a Google account. You cannot sign in to the Google Play Store without a Google account.

-If you’re not sure if you’ve signed up for a Google product, you can check by visiting the Google Account Password Change page. You will need to enter the email address that you believe you used to create your account in the past. If Google doesn’t recognize it, you’ll get a message from the company right away. You will be provided with a link and message to create your own Google account using that email address.

-If your email address is already linked to your Google account, you will receive an email with a link to reset your Google account password.

What if I have a Google account?

If you already have a Google account, just enter the same username and password you used to sign up earlier.

-If you can’t remember your username and you fail to log in, Google can help. It will find an account for you with the information you gave when you signed up earlier.

-If you now find an account that matches the credentials provided, Google will ask you to verify if you are the owner. In such a scenario, you need to answer additional questions.

-If no account is found that matches your credentials, Google will double-check your typo and try a different email address or phone number. If you don’t find a match, you can create a new Google account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/information/story/here-s-how-you-can-check-if-you-already-have-a-google-account-1832358-2021-07-25

