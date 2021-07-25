Akron is trying to take advantage of its hard tech roots





Akron start-ups in materials science may soon receive new support as investors and business advocates say they are working on plans to focus on the sector and its entrepreneurs.

Barry Rosenbaum and Gordon Shore, senior researchers at the University of Akron Research Foundation and leaders of ARCH Angels, said the Akron ARCH Angels Group will meet again this fall with a renewed 15-member deal flow committee. Align with the sector before starting. Communication network.

The goal is to focus on what ARCH Angels call “hard tekno” by Rosenbaum and Schorr. This includes polymers, broader areas of materials science, and related disciplines.

“There is a gap in northeastern Ohio, which is financing, support, mentorship, integration, and collaboration for these hard-tech materials and manufactured products. In our view, support like from the ecosystem. Not received. We think it’s appropriate …. We want to focus on that gap, “Rosenbaum said.

ARCHAngels has not formed a special investment fund, but Schorr and Rosenbaum have changed their strategy by placing hard-tech entrepreneurs in front of group investors and preparing for strategic partnerships. He said it is likely to be useful in terms of points.

According to Rosenbaum, the ARCHANgels network has about 600 members and about 100 people attend quarterly meetings. Not all are investors. Some are in academia, some are in industry, and some are entrepreneurs themselves. They are all seeking help, and he argues that hard-tech startups need more than money on a daily basis to survive and grow. You also often need help with scientific and engineering expertise, finding supply chain and industry partners, and even securing workspaces.

“They (ARCHAngels) may be investing in sharing the network, helping the company run, and providing resources. There are many business people in the network,” Schorr said. Mr. says.

Rosenbaum said he believes that if startups can get such resources, they can get investment not only from members of ARCHANgels, but also from companies and others.

“I think we’ll keep the money,” he said.

The Greater Akron Chamber of Commerce has also launched an initiative in the field of materials science, which specifically supports the city’s polymer sector.

The Chamber of Commerce brought in a large gun to support the fight. I’m Slendra Chaura, a former Goodyear Research Director and Senior Director of Global Innovation.

Chaura said he joined the Chamber of Commerce as a consultant in January to support this effort. He believes this leverages many of the strengths of Akron’s major universities and their industrial base.

“There are 174 polymer companies in our area… there are so many, in three counties (Summit, Stark, Medina),” Chaura said. “And there are 560 in northeastern Ohio.”

He said that for Chaura, the polymer sector, which includes not only polymers, but also their supply chain, engineering, and ultimately the products that use them, is not growing fast enough. And it needs more investment along with other help.

“One of the biggest drawbacks we have is that the region isn’t able to attract enough venture capital investment,” Chaura said. “And when it becomes available, it goes to new technologies: software development, artificial intelligence, data analysis.”

The Chamber of Commerce isn’t ready to announce a strategy to help polymer startups, but it’s likely to announce plans later this year, Chaura said.

To raise more money, the sector needs better connections between big companies like Goodyear and local entrepreneurs looking to start up, Chaura said. Big companies used to invest less in startups, but that’s changing, he added. Akron startups can benefit from matching their goals with the goals of potential business partners and investors, if possible.

“Companies like Goodyear and Michelin are changing direction. All of these companies have venture funds and are considering investing in startups,” Chaura said. “Investing in these startups was a recent phenomenon … but now all of these big companies are looking for startup opportunities.”

Large companies are likely to be better investment partners for materials science start-ups, according to Chaula. Such investments usually have a longer timeline than individual investors allow. They can benefit faster from startups working in software and other soft technologies.

Hopefully the new hard tech efforts will be welcomed by people like Kaushik Mishra, CEO of PolyLux, which manufactures special adhesives that emit under specific wavelengths of light for medical and other applications. ..

From the University of Akron Institute, Mishra has been working to bring its technology to production by leveraging the Akron Bounce Innovation Hub Business Incubator. He understands why many investors are attracted to software companies instead, but he knows how difficult it is to raise money for a materials science venture.

“That should be the case. It’s very easy,” Mishra said. “Investing $ 200,000 (in a software startup) and having four people working a year means that the product can move from concept to market. My lab alone is over $ 1 million. There is equipment. “”

But Mishra also agrees with ARCH Angels that people like him need more than money to succeed.

“What doesn’t exist is an ecosystem that teaches people to grow and build companies,” Mishra said.

He is skeptical, but hopes the new initiative will help. He has been clamoring for such efforts for years and is often dissatisfied with seeing regional economic development efforts focused on soft technology, potentially at the expense of materials science. Said. Mishra argues that Akron should play what their strengths are, not what they wanted.

“We’re not going to be the next Silicon Valley,” Mishra said. “What about focusing on what we are good at, which means focusing on the people who come out of the system here and the young people who are trying to take risks.”

He said that if the region ignores this sector for too long, it will lose future entrepreneurs like him.

“If you want to keep people in your city well-educated and potentially well-paid, people who drive further growth in stores and all sorts of commerce, you need to focus on your undue benefits. And our undue advantage is materials science, “said Mishra.

