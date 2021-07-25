Diplomats from 10 countries visit central emerging markets to hear why they are stimulating Israel’s innovation ecosystem





Tel Aviv, Israel, July 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-High-ranking diplomats from 10 countries learn about Israel’s innovation ecosystem and gain insights into how Israel became a start-up nation. In order to visit the Startup National Central Headquarters.

Avi Hasson, the next CEO of Start-Up Nation Central, welcomes the delegation. Credit-Start-Up Nation Central’s Liron Cohen Aviv Diplomatic Delegation. Credits-Liron Cohen Aviv

A delegation including ambassadors to the United States and the United Nations from Kenya, Hungary, Argentina, the Czech Republic, Bhutan, the Dominican Republic, Ukraine, Tonga, Guatemala and Australia and their spouses was part of the week. A tour organized by the United Nations Ambassador to Israel and Gilad Erdan of the United States, and organized by the B’nai B’ritande International March of the Living, an American Zionist movement.

During his visit to Startup Nation Central, diplomats received a detailed review of Israel’s innovation ecosystem by Wendy Singer, Executive Director of Startup Nation Central. He also explained about the organization’s flagship Finder Innovation Business Platform, which helps connect international investors, multinationals and governments with Israeli companies and innovation hubs. The envoy also participated in a live video conference with Dan Senor, a co-author of the best-selling book Start-Up Nation and a member of the Board of Directors of Start-Up Nation Central. They conclude their visit with a tour of the Asif Israel Culinary Institute and a talk by Israeli serial entrepreneur and business executive Inbal Alieli, author of the 2019 hitbook Chutzpah: Why Israel Is a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Israeli UN Ambassador to Washington Gilad Erdan: “I accompanied a delegation on a tour of Israel, exposing them to the ancient roots of the country’s Jews and the security threats they face on the northern and southern borders. Later, it’s a better place to continue your journey and a glimpse into the future than the headquarters of Start-Up Nation Central in Tel Aviv. Israel’s innovation ecosystem is one of the most powerful in the world, Israel Made technology helps improve the lives of billions of people. We welcome us from people around the world, including those whose representatives attended the visit and came out with deep appreciation for the Startup Nation. I would like to thank Startup Nation Central for doing this. The door to new collaboration opportunities in the future. “

Eliran Elimelech, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Start-Up Nation Central: “It was our privilege to bring diplomatic delegations headquartered and expose them to our work and the innovation vision that drives it. We are in the future. I believe we were able to plant the seeds of. Cooperation by meeting with key decision makers who are bringing the vision of startup nation back to their respective governments and business circles. “

About Startup Nation Central

Start-Up Nation Central is the address for businesses, governments and investors to connect to the Israeli technology ecosystem. Start-Up Nation Central promotes growth opportunities by bringing Israeli innovation to global business and social challenges. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Start-Up Nation Central is a charitable non-profit organization.

About Start-Up Nation Finder

Start-Up Nation Finder is a free online platform for identifying and engaging Israeli technical organizations based on the specific interests of their customers. This innovation business platform is a comprehensive knowledge hub for Israeli start-ups, investors, acceleration hubs, multinational corporations, and technology-based innovations related to academic research. The open source platform provides up-to-date information and insights on thousands of active Israeli technology companies.

Source Startup Nation Central (SNC)

