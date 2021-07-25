How to maintain US dominance over China in the digital future of energy





I tend to be sick of conversations that take place “voluntarily” in countries known for oppression, so when an entrepreneur approached me at a Chinese technical conference in 2017 and began to explain happiness in China, She does so by a crazy public relations specialist within the national intelligence agency.

Entrepreneurs who learned in the United States praised the advantages of China’s system for supporting innovation compared to the US laissez-faire approach. She told me how she started an energy efficiency technology company in Washington, but the uncertainty about changes in regulatory and tax incentives, the difficulty of new technologies, and in mature markets like the United States. The difficult nature of selling new products caused her greatness, hard to establish. After years of struggle, she jumped at an opportunity when the Chinese government offered to move her business to China. She said clear government orders and incentives got her business off the ground, and she was happy to be back in China despite her happy time in the United States.

Although China’s central economic plan has many drawbacks, its vast government support has paid off for the introduction of clean energy. China’s single ruling party can impose politically difficult but very important policies needed to move society forward in the 21st century. It’s no coincidence that China is trying to overtake the United States in electric vehicles, solar power, energy efficiency, batteries, nuclear power and wind. Chinese leaders understand that in a world of explosive population growth and an increasing middle class in emerging markets, the demand for clean electricity and energy efficiency will skyrocket. Beijing wants to make sure it owns the industry and orders top-down policies to do so, including raising gasoline prices. Finally, the United States notes that an industrial policy bill with widespread bipartisan support has been passed by the Senate. The House of Representatives should move forward with the digital technology industrial spending package proposed by the Senate, and perhaps remove some of the other more controversial China-focused elements in those bills. Passing infrastructure bills, including the modernization of electric vehicle charging stations and power systems, is another important step.

The story of an entrepreneur I met reminded me of an editorial read many years ago by columnist Thomas Friedman, who wrote about energy policy in China and the United States in 2009. I don’t know if I was more excited about what Friedman called the authoritarian regime “enlightenment” and the idea that he believed that China would overtake Silicon Valley because he wrote it down in a five-year plan. The problem for me is that the benefits do not necessarily determine the economic winner due to the prevalence of public corruption, but in places where younger generation innovators do not have free access to information and speech. The question was whether we could create an innovation ecosystem. Any 18-year-old can invent something in his garage and, hopefully, defeat a system that can potentially attract investors.

all right. Not everything in the United States is like the TV show “Shark Tank,” and raising money in the United States can actually be difficult, especially given the student debt crisis.

Still, the US system has clear benefits for innovation, and the US is playing a global leadership role in digital technology and clean energy. As the adoption of new technologies gets into full swing, the United States needs to take the lead not only in energy innovation, but also in protecting personal rights, privacy and the environment.

As rising China closes technology gaps, US policy leaders are increasingly wondering if the US needs to update and improve its industrial and trade policies. One of the main concerns is mitigating the vulnerability of the US supply chain to the shortage of rare metals and other processed components built into smart and automated devices. In addition, many advanced energy and transportation technologies developed by American companies for use in daily necessities have dual-use direct applicability to defense and national security. For example, drones are auditioned in the field of commercial delivery because they are better than human drivers, and are plumbed as a way to ferry American commuters over short distances, but the defense industry has them. I use it on the battlefield.

When it comes to digital technology and energy, it’s becoming increasingly clear that America can’t just rely on its glory. The United States needs to take additional steps to address its long-term capabilities. Perhaps it emulates some of the Pentagon’s efforts to improve the development of self-driving cars by US companies. As China combines government-led investment and workforce development, the US government needs to develop its own strategy to align publicly funded research with ongoing product development across the private sector. That effort needs to focus on workforce development and basic R & D in order for the country to have some impact on maintaining a significant advantage.

But there is a problem here. In China, systems built on oppression have rigidity that threatens their success. And that takes me to the rest of the story about conversations with energy-efficient entrepreneurs.

As the conversation continued, she began to rethink her position loudly. At first, she explained to me how convenient it is to be a mother working in China compared to the United States. She could order anything her family needed online, and unlike the United States, she didn’t have to stay home to accept deliveries. Her groceries arrived in her estate, where guards brought them into her house and put them in the fridge for her. He even guarded the community. When a neighbor took the bike out of the yard, the community surveillance system revealed that it was his property, so he returned the bike to the garage without any problems. It was at this last point that her confidence in her new life began to crumble. Because (I’m just guessing here) it must have been clear from my facial expression that I myself didn’t want to be a member of the Communist Party. My job was to keep me under surveillance to bring groceries home every day.

In China, personal credit systems are not just a commercial effort based solely on invoice payments. It is a social assessment system that includes your personal organization, volunteers in your community, and in fact your social behavior. This social credit system via the National Credit Information Sharing Platform is backed by a leading tech company described by a friend of my entrepreneur, who seamlessly delivers everything you buy to your doorstep. The system involves Alipay, the credit method many Chinese use to buy goods from the Internet. If you rent someone’s bike in China without permission, and certainly steal it, your credit rating can be compromised. I’m guessing that if you participate in an unauthorized protest in China, facial recognition software will be used to give you credit disadvantages or more. You are called a “trust breaker” and can be punished in a variety of ways, including being denied promotion at work or being denied the right to own a home.

The purpose of our conversation was much more two-sided as my friend shared the benefits of her guards for the digital retail economy. She suddenly confessed that she missed Seattle and actually liked going to American supermarkets. I have provided some comforting observations on how American scholars know that democracy is a winding system of governance, but the right to privacy and the individual’s responsibility to businesses and governments. Through the court, we have carefully added that there are many lifestyle benefits, such as a well-developed legal right to impose. For some time we talked secretly about privacy and the impact of national corruption on China. When we faced the problem of local food contamination, she reminded me to be careful about where I eat, her family where they know before they eat it And ate fish only where they could see the fish alive. Before we parted, she confessed that she probably made a mistake in returning to China.

These signs of China’s authoritarian system highlight the fact that such systems replace human initiative, accountability, and transparency with oppression as a counter-measure to corruption, inefficiency, and inequality. I have to. It is a weakness that China must overcome in stimulating an innovative technology culture, giving the United States an advantage over China’s huge spending on digital R & D. Every year, more than 1.6 million Chinese die prematurely due to the negative effects of air pollution. China’s aging population is expected to peak in 2029, eventually hindering workforce development and causing potentially catastrophic problems associated with elderly care and large-scale pension debt. .. The establishment of Chinese state-owned enterprises is another barrier to the startup culture, which is beginning to slow in the face of ongoing trade disputes with the United States.

Freedom, innovation and Chinese oppression in 2019, when a very visible number of well-known entrepreneurs began to be forced to retire by authorities amid the recession driven by the US-China trade war and China’s trade war. Conflicts with the traditional government system have begun to come to mind. It was then fortified by the outbreak of a new coronavirus. Among the prominent executives who will resign in 2019 are co-founders of Alibaba founder Jack Ma, Internet giant Tencent founder Pony Ma, and computer maker Lenovo founder Liu Chuanzhi. Included was Robin Li Yanhong. Baidu. Tencent’s performance was hit in 2018 after regulators stopped approving new online games. Retirement is further evidence that the Chinese Communist Party wants to prevent the private sector and individual entrepreneurs from becoming the center of alternative power.

By the end of our conversation, the entrepreneur admitted that all surveillance made her uneasy, even though she never did “wrong”. I remembered the advice of a Chinese researcher who came to an American university and was looking at the data on a laptop. He told me to always tape my camera.

America can pave the way for the next energy future. We need to develop key, focused national strategies, invest in energy innovation, and bring digital technology excellence to our greatest strength, the open and free society.

Jaffe is a research professor and managing director at the Institute for Climate Policy, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. This article is an excerpt from her new book, The Digital Future of Energy: Leveraging Innovation for American Resilience and National Security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.houstonchronicle.com/opinion/outlook/article/Opinion-How-to-keep-U-S-advantage-over-China-on-16335787.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos