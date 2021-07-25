Google wants (is trying) to make Google Glass cool again





It’s a difficult problem, but you don’t have to, because our brave staff is more than a job to fight about it. Isn’t the next thing called Apple many times a technology? If the Model X is high tech, what about Ford Focus? If the battery is currently eligible for high tech, is the Energizer Bunny the original techno king? Answer (or may not) answer all these and more questions! under.

Anna Kramer: Is Tesla a technology?

Shakeel Hashim: Yeah, yeah, I was expecting this

Shakeel: Yes, that’s right. So are all car companies.

Megan Rose Dicky: lol you would want this

Joe Williams: Tesla is absolutely high-tech, and all its cars run through software that can be updated without the user’s knowledge.

Megan: Yeah, that’s def tech

Shakeel: If @Joe Williams didn’t, would it be technology?

Anna: Wow, I’m the only one ambiguous about this

Megan: That’s right

Caitlin Wolper: After seeing an internal display that can not only identify other cars, but also convey people and cones, you would call it technology, it was wild

Megan: I also try to scare my dog ​​when I’m walking at night

Anna: Doesn’t that mean that most car companies are now high tech?Many other cars are now running with such software

Megan: It’s like “Bish, get closer and sound the alarm.”

Karyne Levy: Wow, I missed the note that this is starting, and I’m already 12 replies late

Joe: Yes, it may not be the traditional meaning considered technology. Similarly, battery technology is a technology. Obviously not SaaS, but technology.

Tom Kragit: Yeah, I can’t even imagine a counterargument here

Shakeel: Ford Focus technology

Megan: Ford’s Wish

Caitlin: Ford / “New Girl” product placement technology

Shakeel: Or: After a certain amount of time, does technology cease to be technology?

Anna: But it’s a car company, it builds a car at the end of the day

Allison Levitzki: Tesla is more technical than other car companies

Karyne: Did you know that it’s an automobile company, not technology?Volkswagen

Shakeel: I think Volkswagen is a tech company

Megan:

Tom: Completely, the emission scams they pulled were very technical

Shakeel: Not only @AllisonLevitsky Yes

Anna: When will an automobile company become a technology company?As if they were all doing or trying to do something Tesla-ish right now

Chris von: Tesla is different. They don’t even offer a CD changer in the dash.

Megan: lol wtf

Karyne: Scam was technology, technology in Volkswagen cars is garbage

Allison: And Tesla is somehow more technical than other EV companies

Joe: I think every company that owns an electric car or a self-driving car is high-tech.

Shakeel: Self-driving is definitely high tech

Megan: I agree with Jojo

Joe: If you think about semiconductor technology, why not think about battery technology?

Karyne: Engine explosion is not a technology, but I think Tesla is a technology

Anna: So will all car companies eventually become tech?Or this will not be technical at some point

Karyne: Is tesla tech the only thing that makes a self-driving car and a battery?

Shakeel: If you say Volkswagen is no longer a technology, I have to say that one day Tesla will no longer be a technology.

Karyne: Oh, Anna, if everything is technology, isn’t there any technology?

Shakeel: Once upon a time, cars were an exciting new technology.

Megan:

Carine: Megan, my god

Megan: Ahahaha

Shakeel: I hope the CMS supports that emoji

Megan: This combo is killing me

Anna: God this is now completely ruining my brain

Karyne: The technology when people working there say, “We are the technology company that builds X, not the X company.”

Shakeel: No, most of those people are liars

Carine: lol

Tom: They are platforms / ducks

Karyne: We are a tech company building: cars, meat, space, dates,

Anna: So should we have a statute of limitations for something to be a technology?Eventually you just get older and technology means something new

Karyne: Sony Discman technology?

Carine: (I’m aging myself)

Zeyi Yang: If the battery is tech, is Duracell tech?

Allison: It’s no longer a technology, it’s an “electronic device”

Chris: It’s electric and runs on batteries.

Carine: Hmm

Joe: What do you think is ultimately driving the product? In the case of Tesla, it’s the technician doing that. For WeWork, it’s a physical asset powered by technology.

Shakeel: I like the definition of Allison

Karyne: Ten years later, Joe, if every car is running with technology like Tesla, every car company will be technology

Chris: Is it Tesla’s electronics?

Carine: Help

Becca Evans: Does their big rating help Tesla look more technical than any other company that sells electric cars?

Shakeel: Yeah, it’s a technical multiple and definitely worth it

Karyne: Does Elon Musk make it technical?

Shakeel: Flamethrower technology

Karyne: Is a boring company technology?

Tom:

Shakeel: Shorts technology

Becca: Is it a Vegas Tech tunnel?

Zeyi: Am I a technician

Karyne: Great place to finish.

Joe: Elon, if you’re reading this, you’re an engineer in my eyes. I will go to space with you, and we can talk about whatever happens there, day or night.

