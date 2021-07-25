Second Opinion: How California Can Lead the Path of Climate Protection Technology





It’s easy to be pessimistic about the issue of global climate change. For over 30 years, policy makers have talked about the need for action. Meanwhile, global emissions continue to increase and global warming is accelerating.

But there are unmistakable signs of progress. They are still present in pioneering countries and states that are investing heavily in the new technologies needed to protect the planet, rather than at the world level where the world’s reliance on traditional fossil fuels has barely sprung up. not.

Here in California, there are many signs of innovation. Electric vehicles account for 8% of new vehicle sales, and a new policy from the California Air Resources Board aims to boost its share to 100% by 2035. We are not the only pioneers. Norway has already reached a 60% market share of new electric vehicles.

In the power grid, California was an early move to the first wind power generation of renewable energy, now solar power, which already accounts for about 30% of the state’s electricity supply. Adding other renewable resources, such as geothermal, will increase our market share to nearly 40%. Progressive policies aim to ensure that renewable energy will rise to 60% of California’s electricity by 2030. And by 2045, all of California’s electricity supply, along with the rest of the California economy, aims to be emission-free. (We still don’t know how California will deal with emissions from all the products we import.)

Climate change is a global problem, but the technological revolution needed to stop global warming begins in the region and spreads around the world with the right incentives. Pioneers like California are important, but successful leadership requires a theory of change that extends across borders. California’s carbon emissions account for about 1% of the world’s total. By providing a practical and successful strategy, states can encourage other governments to adopt similar solutions.

California’s investment in climate change is considerable and increasing. Based on huge spending in the past, the state’s budget surplus has made even more possible this year. Approximately $ 4 billion for all forms of climate change spending. Regulations can increase the number by requiring consumers to make clearer choices when purchasing goods (eg automobiles) and services (eg electricity). California was a credible leader, even when the federal government struggled to adopt a credible and durable climate policy.

However, some policies are not as effective as they are on paper. An example is rooftop solar, which is loved by voters because it is a highly visible solution, but it is almost always economically suspicious when compared to large solar power plants. (It’s better to have solar in a large building and organize it across the community and the microgrid.)

There are also doubts about plans to purchase carbon offset credits to allow pollutants, such as industrial facilities, to emit more carbon than is allowed by state-sponsored carbon caps. This often involves purchasing credits issued to forest owners who agree to reduce or delay timber harvests. Therefore, in theory, it isolates the carbon of living trees. The concept is interesting, but recent careful analysis shows that these schemes are poorly designed, easy to game, and provide what polluters really need, a way to avoid actual emission reductions. doing.

For California to set a lasting example of climate leadership, we need to look at new frontiers where large-scale investments can change the world. Here are three areas where California may be ready to find an answer.

One is natural gas. It is a fossil fuel that provides about one-third of US energy consumption to the needs of heating, electricity and industry. Cheap gas is the main reason the United States has reduced coal burning. Natural gas emits less greenhouse gases than coal, but it also contributes to climate change. Will you switch to another type of decarbonized gas fuel, or will you switch to a completely different one?

Much of the world is facing this problem. California must focus on practical answers. That means building a demonstration power plant that burns gas but can safely store pollution underground. Demonstrations of other options are also needed, such as replacing natural gas with zero-emission hydrogen in a gas pipeline system.

The second is the integration of renewable energy into the grid. Until recently, the major challenge for wind and solar was affordability, along with other renewable resources such as geothermal. Today, other sources do not beat them at cost. The current challenge is to maintain the reliability of the grid as solar and wind power fluctuates during the day and from year to year. To fill the gap from gas fuels, new types of reactors, or fossil fuels with effective carbon capture, even if much more of the grid is powered by these clean sources. You need clean and solid power.

It also requires more power storage. Larger demonstration programs of these technologies, along with greater pressure on their federal support, will help clarify which of these options will work on a large scale.

Third, and perhaps the most troublesome, is human behavior. Most energy professionals agree that in order to significantly reduce emissions, it is necessary to power as many energy systems as possible and then clean up the electrical systems. However, little is known about how these new electrical loads work. For example, vehicle charging can be timed to take advantage of the additional supply of cheap renewable energy. But so far, drivers buying electric vehicles have little incentive to adjust their behavior. You need to ensure that your transport electrification strategy includes a detailed assessment so that those policies correspond to what actually works.

Californians have been pioneers in environmental regulation not only in adopting new technologies, but also in building political alliance that enables adaptation and change. Addressing global warming requires practical answers when migrating from existing energy infrastructure. California’s experiments linking policy and industry have once again paved the way.

David G. Victor is a professor of industrial organization and climate science at the University of California, San Diego and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and a non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. Ryan Hanna is an Assistant Research Scientist at the University of California, San Diego.

