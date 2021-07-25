Congress needs to bring antitrust law into the digital era to make Facebook accountable





That was revealed last month when a federal antitrust complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission and 48 states, including Massachusetts, was thrown by a federal judge in Washington. Congress, which is now a rare bipartisan area of ​​opposition to the actions of tech giants, must act urgently to bring antitrust law into the social media era.

Courts really don’t know how to define an antitrust market in the digital context, says Rep. David Siciline of Road Island, chairing the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law. Said that.

Judge James Bosburg’s decision determines that federal and state authorities did not claim a well-defined antitrust product market, a prerequisite for proving that Facebook violates the law. did.

as if [FTC] Boasberg said he hoped the court would simply nod to the traditional knowledge that Facebook was a monopoly.

Not a complete legal victory for Facebook, federal officials were able to resubmit more specific new complaints about their allegations within 30 days. However, even if those proceedings move forward, it can take years to reach a conclusion.

Proceedings also face major problems. Antitrust laws, which the FTC and the state are about to enforce, regulate companies with more specifically defined markets, as in the case of breakthrough Standard Oil, and dozens to split as needed. Created a year ago. The Federal Sherman Antitrust Act was successfully used against AT & T in the 1980s, disbanding a local telephone service known as Babybell, but applying the 1890 Sherman Act to the rapidly changing Internet era. Has proven to be more problematic for government regulators. .. There hasn’t been much success against tech companies since the decision against Microsoft led to a groundbreaking settlement 20 years ago.

Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted after the ruling that everyone on the Internet knew Facebook had monopoly power, calling for a stronger antitrust law. They control 85% of social network traffic, bullish competition and undermine our democracy.

Just days before the ruling, the House Judiciary Committee submitted several bills to update antitrust laws to curb anti-competitive practices by major tech companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple. did. Instead of proving that the government is uncompetitive, it will shift the burden to businesses to prove that it is competitive. It also provides federal regulators with more resources to crack down on anti-competitive activities in the digital world.

The House bill details companies moving to crush or consume competitors, following a parliamentary report led by Republican Rep. Ken Buck in Siciline and Colorado.

Both companies must take advantage of their market advantage to increase their position in the market, crush competitors, acquire them, and crush innovation, Siciline said. They are basically allowed to grow and grow without oversight, regulation and enforcement of strong antitrust laws, and now they have enormous monopoly power.

Facebook’s unchecked power and the danger of its enormous size are of particular concern to Biden, who called false information about vaccination that allowed Facebook to spread deadly on its platform on Monday. But putting heavy hitters like Canter in power who have built a career in defending Big Tech’s competitors is not enough unless the law is modernized to back up those efforts. Only Congress can accept the request.

