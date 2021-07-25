Google Pixel Foldable: Future flagship product?





The possibility that Google was working on foldable smartphones has surfaced in several rumors over the past few years. In 2019, there were some talks about patents filed on Google smartphones with flexible displays.

However, the company itself hasn’t explicitly stated that, for example, the foldable Pixel will be available.

But we have a timeline of rumors and leaks pointing in this direction.

In 2019, Mario Queiroz, former Google Vice President of Product Management, said in an article that the company is undoubtedly prototyping technology and has been prototyping for quite some time. But he added that there are no clear use cases yet.

In 2020, the leaked Android document talks about a device called a passport. This is a foldable type that is said to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In December of late 2021, Ross Young of DSCC, of ​​course, mentioned Google’s foldable phone with Samsung Display’s LTPO 120Hz panel.

Today’s Leak – All 2021 foldable with Samsung Display panels will be 120Hz and LTPO. Of course, this covers 6.70 “Z Flip 3, 7.55” Z Fold 3, Google 7.57 “Foldable, Oppo 7.11”, Vivo 8.2 “, Xiaomi 8.1”.

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 19, 2021

In 2021, South Korean sources told a publication called The Elec that Samsung would provide Google with a 7.6-inch panel for the product it’s working on. This was further confirmed in June 2021 when Samsung Display is said to have already worked with Google to supply UTG (ultra-thin glass) and flexible OLED panels.

As you can see, the timeline is slowly but surely built towards consistent narration.

I don’t know anything about the design yet, but thanks to the information on the display, you can expect it to fold like a book instead of a foldable phone and the display to fold inward.

Of course, you can expect some killer cameras-after all, the Pixel is known for its camera features, so the foldable Google smartphone has all the other departments, not just this one. I have big shoes to fill.

Given that foldable smartphones are set to become the standard for mobile devices in the near future, it’s actually a bit surprising that Google hasn’t jumped on the train until now. Alternatively, the company may simply be spending time creating products that are in awe of its users.

