Manhattanize Palo Alto





Most people know Palo Alto as the center of technology. In 1939, Hewlett-Packard was invented in the Addison Avenue garage in the city’s University South district. The detached wooden hut, which has been registered as a California landmark declared “the birthplace of Silicon Valley,” is now a museum.

But lesser known is Palo Alto’s role as a residential innovator.

Decades after HP’s birth, when the tech industry began to take root, renowned developer Joseph Eichler, who believed that good design should be democratic, was then affordable to move. Priced houses studded in the city. He used an innovative and imaginative architect to bring about 2,700 homes to the working class with a focus on sharp lines and the outdoors. These sticky structures were part of the American post-war boom and helped people live in the Bay Area through high-style unique triangulation and ease of construction by number at an affordable price.

When the creative spirit flourished in Palo Alto, Eichler’s house housed the first wave of Silicon Valley. They also helped sprout the world’s largest technology company. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, grew up in Eichler, Sunnyvale. Meanwhile, the late Steve Jobs admitted that Eichler urged the mass market to create Apple’s well-designed products.

About Isaacson’s house at Walter Isaacson’s “Steve Jobs,” he said, “I love it when it can bring really great design and simple features to something that doesn’t cost much.” .. “That was Apple’s original vision. That’s what we tried to do on our first Mac.” (Jobs assumed he lived in Eichler, who grew up in Mountain View, but his The family’s mid-century modern was determined to look exactly like the competing developers that Eichler fans call “likelers.”)

But these days, the moment you get off the train at Palo Alto, Eichler’s affordable and stylish betrayal of vision really slaps you. Two mid-rise Amazon buildings, adorned with the $ 3.1 billion company logo, face as they enter the city’s main drug. Numerous boutique venture capitalist companies with malicious names, such as Bain Capital and Omar’s Ventures, have sprung up not far away.

Not enough housing you can find.

Recognized for its vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, Eichler’s Mid-Century Modern Homes now raise over $ 2.5 million on a regular basis. In a twisted way, Eichler’s house is still affordable, relatively speaking. Redfin estimates in June 2021 that the median home price in Palo Alto today is $ 3.5 million. A lucrative investment for the few lucky people who can afford it.

culprit? In an era of free innovation and cash flow, the city barely increased its housing stock. From the early days of Facebook in 2004, when the frivolous Mark Zuckerberg rented a house to La Jennifer Way, to this day, a few houses have been built to increase the workforce. .. According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Census and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Palo Alto’s unpleasant job-to-housing ratio was 16: 1 between 2010 and 2018, with 20,475 jobs added but allowed. There were only 1,269 homes. (The ratio of work to housing is severe throughout the Bay Area.)

The terrible shortage of city shelters prompted its own leaders to flee to higher ground: in 2016, former Palo Alto project and transport commissioner Kate Vershoff Downing, with the stubborn city council and her. The family, who quit their job insisting on soaring rental prices, could no longer afford it.

As former Mayor Eric Filses said in 2020, “You can’t have a functional community of software engineers and patent attorneys alone.”

Don’t blame the tech industry for Palo Alto’s forced housing shortage. It’s as cliché as it is wrong.

“There is a small group of very wealthy and very powerful people in Palo Alto who don’t want to see growth,” says Angie Evans, executive director of the housing advocacy group Palo Alto Forward. “When we go to the playground and chat with our parents and grandparents, most people here want to see a living and growing city that changes with the needs of the community.”

Living two blocks from the Zuckerberg family in the Crescent Park district, Evans refers to the financial group that connects the Anti-Housing Alliance’s Embacadero Institute, Palo Altan for wise zoning, and United Neighbors. (Wise Words: Groups that use jargon such as “wise” or “united” in their names are usually the opposite.)

“The strongest opposition to Palo Alto’s new homes is what is known as the” resident “sect,” said the NIMBY conference Twitter breakdown, a useful and legendary peninsula home defender. One Jordan Grimes says. (One of the notable complaints came from Palo Altan, who complained that the new home would increase traffic and take longer to reach the second home on Lake Tahoe.) Mayor, a member of the council, including a former Palo Altans member of Sensible Zone.

It’s also important not to take Stanford University, one of the world’s largest campuses, off-hook. Founded in 1951, Stanford Research Park led to the creation of technology companies such as VMware, Tesla and SAP Labs, creating tens of thousands of jobs with little to do when it comes to housing construction. The vast land and tree-studded school block 8 at the north entrance of the university can easily provide space for a dire dwelling.

There is an answer to this conundrum. Palo Alto needs to return to its roots as a residential innovator.

It’s time to turn Palo Alto into Manhattan. Yes, Manhattanization, a commonly used West Coast slur, should be accepted and enforced in the valley.

By mandating the mid-to-high rise of homes, Palo Alto can be zero homes over 50 feet of small ceilings for new developments. This is a law enacted in the early 1970s to maintain quality of life. Removes all parking requirements that are obsolete obligations from 1951. Charge new commercial builders to fund affordable homes. And increase the small 20% affordable housing requirements while you are in it.

Lydia Kou, a member of the National Association of Realtors mentioned above and a self-proclaimed “moderate growth” city council member, said: It’s not wise. It’s just rhetoric. “

But even Eichler occasionally tended to be skyscrapers, like the 315-foot summit at the top of Russian Hill, famous for its flared concrete shafts. One of the best designers in the Bay Area, Stanley Sightwiz can do amazing things given the skyscraper project in Palo Alto.

“I don’t really care about the height of the building or the façade,” says Evans. “I embrace racial and economic diversity and care about whether children can grow in places that prioritize those who are most affected by our problems.”

As mandated by the Association of Bay Area Governments, the Bay Area as a whole will need to change its zoning to allow 441,000 new homes to be built between 2023 and 2031.

Palo Altan, it’s time to build your share. Want a jealous “Birthplace of Silicon Valley”? Then act that way. Turn your skyline into a brilliant habitable tower that reaches beyond the stars.

And don’t go anywhere, Cupertino. You are next.

Brock Keeling is an award-winning writer covering California.

