In iOS 14.7, you can change the icon of the iPhone app.Here’s how to make your home screen “aesthetic”





You can now change the appearance of the app’s icon.

Angela Lang / CNET

Apple hasn’t focused on customization before, but since the iOS 14 update last year, it’s finally possible to change the look of the home screen to make it as clean (or “aesthetic”) as you like. Became. You can also resize and color the app icons, customize the wallpaper, or put everything together into a holistic theme. Creating an “aesthetic” iPhone home screen is still a popular trend, but to achieve that, you need to perform a few steps using two apps.

Learn how to customize iPhone apps on iOS 14. You can then experiment with different themes with bananas to complete your look and feel. And don’t miss the best new features coming to iOS 15 when iOS 15 is ready to be installed on your iPhone. Also, don’t miss why installing iOS 15 Developer Beta is probably not a good idea yet. In addition, iOS 14.7 has been released, and rumors are circulating about iPhone 13.

Read more: New iOS 14.7 Update for iPhone: Best Features to Use Before iOS 15 Hits

Please read on. Learn how to customize the appearance of iPhone home screen icons, give them completely different names, and resize and color them. You don’t have to root your iPhone, jailbreak it, run skins or launchers. Ready? Let’s get started.

How to change the appearance of app icons on iPhone

With this app, you can easily try different looks on your iPhone.

Screenshots by Katie Conner / CNET

With the iOS 14 update, you can finally customize your app to your liking. Method is as follows.

1. Open the shortcut app on your iPhone (already pre-installed).

2. Tap the plus icon in the upper right corner.

3.[アクションの追加]Choose.

4. Type “Open App” in the search bar[アプリを開く]Choose.

Five.[選択]Tap to select the app you want to customize. For example, Facebook, Spotify, messaging apps, etc.

6. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner. From here, give the shortcut a name,[ホーム画面に追加]Tap.

7.[ホーム画面の名前とアイコン]Rename the shortcut to any name where it says.

8. Next, go to the Safari app and find the new icon image. You can search for something like the aesthetics of the Facebook icon. When you find an image you like, save it in a photo.

9. Return to the shortcut app and tap the current icon.[写真を選択]Select and tap the saved image. You can enlarge or reduce the image.[選択]Tap.

Ten.[追加]Tap.

You now have a customized app for your mobile phone. The original app remains on the phone, but you can save it to a folder.

Redesign your iPhone home screen using the Widgetsmith app

You no longer need to look at the rows of iPhone apps. Here’s how to change the home screen display using the app:

1. Download the Widgetsmith app on your iPhone.

2. In the app, select the size of the widget you want to customize. The options are small, medium and large.

3. Tap the widget to customize it. You can change the font and color. When you’re done[保存]Tap.

4. Go to the home screen and press and hold the app.[ホーム画面の編集]Tap.

5. Tap the plus icon in the upper left corner to search for Widgetsmith. Tap the icon.

6. Select the size of the widget you want to add to your home screen[ウィジェットの追加]Tap.

7. Push down the app[ウィジェットの編集]You can change the widget by selecting. that’s all! You should now see icons of various sizes on your home screen to customize your look.

Please note that at this time you can only customize the weather (with premium subscription), calendar, world time, reminders, health, astronomy, tides (with premium subscription) and photos only.

Want to know more about iOS 14 updates? Find out how to customize your smart stack (a new widget on your iPhone) and everything that has changed on your iPhone’s home screen and how to use it. Also, take a look at the best features of iOS 14.6 that you use every day and the features of these hidden iOS 14 and iPad OS 14.

Playing: Watch this: Try a custom home screen using iOS14

11:13

