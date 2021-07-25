Facebook features technical news from Amazon and other small businesses





Here are five of the technologies that happened last week and how they affect your business. Did you miss them?

One Facebook Pay button will be available in the online store in August.

Last week, Facebook announced that it will extend Facebook Pay from August to support web-based purchases and transactions. Facebook Pay will allow US-based customers to purchase products from companies that use Shopify.When a user visits a seller who uses the platform, Facebook[支払い]With the push of a button, you can buy something with your saved PayPal account or card. Previously, Facebook Pay was available from WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. (Source: Engadget)

Why this is important to your business:

In October, we interviewed Rich Rao, Facebook’s Vice President of Small Business (a full discussion can be found here). He said the company would significantly expand its e-commerce initiative. He wasn’t kidding. Facebook is competing with Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, and can be a great alternative to your product if your audience and customers are found to be active on social media platforms.

2 QuickBooks introduces new hardware to enhance mobile payment services for small businesses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, contactless payments have become more prominent, and QuickBooks is rolling out QuickBooks card readers. QuickBooks Card Reader is a new payment hardware for small business owners. (Source: Business Wire)

Why this is important to your business:

This is important news for QuickBooks users. This innovative device is now integrated with QuickBooks Payments and is the latest product designed to help small businesses get paid faster, whether they work remotely or in the office.

3 PayPal has raised restrictions on cryptocurrency purchases.

According to an announcement released last week, PayPal has raised restrictions on cryptocurrency purchases to meet rapidly changing customer needs. Eligible US PayPal users will now be subject to a $ 100,000 purchase limit. PayPal launched cryptocurrency capabilities in the United States last October to meet customer needs to help users develop a secure and reliable platform for checking out, selling, holding and buying cryptocurrencies. We are actively involved in getting a more complete understanding. (Source: IBS Intelligence)

Why this is important to your business:

PayPal continues to expand its cryptocurrency efforts. This stays here. The market is so volatile that we have told our clients to be very careful with digital currencies. But I believe that digital currencies are the future and should not be ignored as a viable option for both payment and receipt of funds.

4 Bill.com has acquired Invoice2go, a leader in accounts receivable software for small businesses.

Bill.com, a leading cloud-based software provider, announced last week that it had acquired accounts receivable software company Invoice2go. Invoice2Go provides small businesses and freelancers with the ability to build brands, manage payments and bills, and expand their client base. With this acquisition, Bill.com will provide businesses with a more robust accounts receivable experience, helping them create professional invoices, interact with and engage with their customers. (Source: Business Wire)

Why this is important to your business:

Bill.com is well known for its accounts payable automation technology. However, the company has always provided a way to streamline accounts receivable. Currently, the company is expanding its reach to revenue. With this acquisition, Bill.com will provide businesses with a more robust accounts receivable experience, helping them create professional invoices, interact with and engage with their customers.

According to 5The Verge, these are the best free apps for video calls.

Technology website The Verge recently reviewed free apps for video calling and several chat apps with video calling capabilities, with apps that can be attended by more than 10 people and those that can be used without downloading the application Focused on the app. According to The Verge, the best free apps for video calls include Zoom, Skype Meet Now, Cisco WebEx, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Google Duo, StarLeaf, Jitsi Meet, Whereby, RingCentral Video Pro, Spike, Telegram and more. .. (Source: The Verge)

Why this is important to your business:

You will know many of these names. But you won’t know many of these names. Having alternatives is always a good thing, and perhaps one of these platforms is better suited to the way you do business than the one you are currently using.

