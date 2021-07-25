Oculus’ new API blends virtual reality with real-world environments





Photo: Josh Edelson (Getty Images)

Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality system update allows developers to incorporate real-world video from VR headset sensors into their games to create mixed reality experiences.

Passthrough API Experimental, Oculus’ new application programming interface allows developers to customize what the player’s surroundings look like through a VR headset, apply effects and filters, and use specific in-game You can also render the real world on the surface. Oculus VR said in a blog post on Friday that the API will be first exposed to Unity developers in a future software update, with support for other development platforms planned.

It’s easy to imagine many cool ways the game can incorporate your physical environment into gameplay. One gif that Oculus shared about the running API shows the player painting on the wall, and immediately recalls paint-based turf fighting at Splatoon.

GIF: Oculus VR (Facebook)

The ability to switch the opacity of mixed reality, that is, the ability to switch the opacity of the real or virtual world that is displayed at any given time, is displayed in a separate gif and can be easily integrated with some puzzle solving mechanisms. increase.

In-game enemies can also hide behind furniture for sneak attacks. When it comes to horror games, I’ve already eaten full chicken, so the idea that monsters can pop out from behind the couch in my living room makes me want to cry.

GIF: Oculus VR (Facebook)

The announcement also included some non-gaming API usage examples. Oculus believed that incorporating real keyboards and desks into workers could increase productivity and enable more collaborative telework. Users can also take advantage of virtual content without losing the ability to interact with housemates and pets.

When asked if first-generation Quest users could access it, Facebook told UploadVR people that the API would only be available for Quest 2. A simplified version of pass-through technology is already available on Facebook Quest, Quest 2. The Rift S headset also allows users to see what’s happening around them while wearing the headset.

GIF: Oculus VR (Facebook)

In its announcement, Oculus added that the API was designed with privacy in mind.

Apps that use the Passthrough API cannot access, view, or save images and videos of the physical environment from the Oculus Quest 2 sensor. This means that the raw image from the device sensor is processed on the device, the company said.

Oculus said it aims to roll out a commercial version later this year when developers can expect to ship games that use passthrough to players.

