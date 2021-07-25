Google Chrome: How to activate hidden features





Google Chrome users may be using the browser every day, but they are still unaware of its hidden features.

So here are some of the best secret features and how to activate them, making you a better user of the app.

(Photo: Kiyohiro Hoshino via Getty Images / AFP) Chrome’s senior vice president, Sundar Pichai, was at Google I / O, Google’s annual developer conference on June 28, 2012 in San Francisco. I will give a lecture.

According to PCMag, Google Chrome’s popularity is undefeated, accounting for 65% of the browser market. And as search engine giants further improve their popular web software, new features are constantly decorating it.

Yes, some people will say that Opera or Microsoft Edge has some advantages over top browsers. But still, they are also based on Google’s open source Chromium project for some reason.

That said, other users will choose Mozilla’s Firefox and Apple’s Safari instead of Chrome.

How to activate hidden Google Chrome features

According to Manomet Current, Google’s browser has many hidden features that are activated via a switch named “flag”. However, keep in mind that the above features are still under development. Therefore, Google is hidden from clear visibility.

If you want to risk it and use these useful features, here are some of them.

Force dark mode on web pages

Chrome has already introduced the Dark Mode option, but now it’s limited to the interface and the web page remains the same. But now there are ways to extend the darkness to frequently visited web pages.

According to Pocket-lint, Chrome’s Forced Dark Mode is enabled by following these steps:

Enter the following exact text in the Chrome URL or address bar: chrome: // flags / # enable-force-dark. When you enter the “flag”, the hidden function is displayed in the setting menu. Open the Settings menu and look for the Force Dark Mode menu.With dropdown option[有効にする]Choose.[設定]Of the button[再起動]Click the button to restart Chrome.Enable faster download speeds

Beebom said the Parallel Downloading option has already been on the list of Flags features for quite some time. And Google doesn’t seem to imply releasing the above features on stable channels. This feature reduces download time by breaking the file into smaller pieces.

Still, there is a way to activate it. Method is as follows.

Enter chrome: // flags in the Chrome URL bar. Search for “parallel download” in the search bar.In the drop-down menu[有効]Choose.

Also read: Google Chrome 90 brings security improvements, default protocol HTTP is now HTTPS, some developer changes

Prevent websites from detecting secret mode

Yes, the website can detect if a person is using incognito mode. Thankfully, Google Chrome has hidden features.

This flag is not really intended to disable secret detection, but it works otherwise when you activate the native file system API.

Type chrome: // flags in the Chrome search bar, then type Search from the Native File System API.[有効]Select an option.

Google Chrome, on the other hand, is reported to introduce a built-in screenshot button in addition to a centralized sharing menu.

In other news, Google has decided to postpone blocking cookies until 2023.

Related article: New Google Chrome 90 Update: Includes 37 additional bugs and security fixes.No more zero-day flaws

