Google is secretly working on a new Waze car icon





Waze already has a collection of car icons preloaded, but Google-owned companies may release limited-time packs that allow users to customize their vehicles with special designs. According to a recent teardown from 9to5Google, future updates will include at least two new car icons that appear to be borrowed from the next Halo Infinite.

More specifically, Waze’s latest beta build includes 3D models of two new car icons called Warthog and Ghost. Both may have been inspired by the vehicles available in the next Halo title.

Perhaps Waze will release these two car icons as part of a limited-time offer to celebrate Halo Infinite’s debut, but at this point it’s unclear whether Google-owned companies will ship updates early. Not clear yet I hope this debut coincides with the debut of the game.

Halo Infinite is expected to be exposed to sunlight in the fourth quarter of this year.

Waze is one of the most popular navigation apps on both iPhone and Android, and what sets it apart from the rest of the crowd is a crowdsourcing engine that enhances user accuracy based on reports submitted by the community.

In addition, Waze is available on both CarPlay and Android Auto, providing a car-optimized experience that’s reflected on the big screen of the cabin. For example, in CarPlay, Waze is one of the apps that provides dashboard support. The dashboard is a dedicated feature that allows users to run multiple apps side by side on a dedicated card, so you can get important information without having to interact with the screen.

At this point, Waze continues to stick to the new car icon ETA, but expects more evidence to be found sooner or later as the 3D model is already part of the latest beta. increase.

