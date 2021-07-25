Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Which phone has a smarter compromise?





Both the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE show that you no longer have to spend the King’s ransom to secure your flagship phone experience.

When returning far north for $ 1,100 / 1,000 to get the ultimate smartphone experience, such phones are opening up an essential niche of affordable luxury.

Rather than earning four of TechRadar’s five-star reviews, there are many similarities between the two, such as similar release schedules and pricing. But there are also some fascinating differences here.

So which is the best affordable flagship in late 2020, the Pixel 5 or the Galaxy S20 FE?

Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE pricing and availability

Google hit us in late 2020 with the latest flagship mobile phones. The Pixel 5 will be available on October 15th and will remain available from the official Google Store for $ 699/599 / AU $ 999.

The Samsung Galaxy S20FE landed on October 2, 2020, just a few weeks ago. Prices started at $ 699/699 / AU $ 1,149 for 5G models, but 4G models are now available for 599 / AU $ 999 in the UK and Australia. ..

Given its relatively mature status and the subsequent advent of the Galaxy S21 family, the Galaxy S20FE is much cheaper these days. As of this writing, I found one that sells for $ 463 on Amazon UK and $ 599.99 on Amazon US.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE (Image Credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Examining the design of the Pixel 5 and Galaxy S20 FE provides interesting insights on how to achieve aggressive pricing while maintaining premium quality similarities.

The Pixel 5 features a flat display and a unibody construction that initially looks like it’s made of some sort of soft-touch plastic, with no special look or feel. But in reality, it has an all-metal body with an intriguing matte finish for better grip.

In contrast, the Galaxy S20 FE is undoubtedly a plastic phone, at least in part. Samsung has a sturdy aluminum frame, but uses a so-called “glass material” on the back of the phone.

Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: TechRadar)

The Pixel 5 is a much smaller cell phone measuring 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm and weighs only 151g. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is relatively bulky 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm and has a corresponding weight of 190g.

Both phones are very well built and have an IP68 rating that guarantees a high degree of dust and water resistance. Again, they have a modest sense of luxury.

Like the Pixel 5, the Galaxy S20 FE has a flat display. Unlike the Pixel, the hole punch selfie cam is placed in the middle of the top of the display, not next to it. Either way, I don’t really like it.

While Samsung adopted an in-display fingerprint sensor, Google has equipped mobile phones with the old-fashioned back-mounted fingerprint sensor. As these things go on, neither is particularly snappy or reliable.

screen

Samsung Galaxy S20FE (Image Credit: Future)

Both of these phones have a vibrant FHD + OLED display, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has several advantages.

At 6.5 inches, it’s much larger than the 6-inch equivalent of a Google phone. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz, which is considerably more fluid than its 90Hz rivals.

Unlike the rest of the Galaxy S20, you don’t have to make that difficult choice between QHD resolutions and their faster refresh rates. We always felt like we were missing something in either or both of these situations.

Due to Samsung’s large size and fast refresh rate, it offers more daily navigation and a better media consumption experience at startup than the Pixel 5. By modern standards, the Pixel 5’s screen can be considered very small, but the Galaxy S20FE is average or large.

Conversely, the Pixel 5 display is much easier to use if you can operate it with one hand, and people with large hands can use it without using the second hand frequently.

camera

Google and Samsung are the exact opposite when it comes to photographic philosophy. Google is all about software, but Samsung is all about hardware.

I still find it very rare (at least from an Android point of view) that the Pixel 5 has only two sensors. Not only that, the discreet 12.2 megapixel Sony Exmor IMX363 sensor that leads the charge is exactly what you’ll see on the Pixel 3 a few years ago. Not at the cutting edge.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also uses a 12MP wide sensor, but it’s a more advanced component, producing much larger 1.8µm pixels (as opposed to the Pixel5s 1.4μm). Basically, Samsung relies on hardware to collect as much light as possible, but Google uses clever algorithms to get the most out of what it has.

Google has now changed the nature of the second camera. It is not a telephoto of Pixel 4s, but a dedicated 16MP 107 degree super wide angle. If you want to zoom in more than 1x, you need to process the crop.

Google Pixel 5 (Image credit: Future)

In contrast, the Galaxy S20 FE has both a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP f / 2.4 telephoto lens, the latter capable of capturing 3x zoom shots. The latter turned out to be nicely sharp, but such close-ups tended to be a bit dull in color, which we would have wanted.

Ultimately, Google doesn’t hold the lead in previous photos, and the Pixel 5s camera isn’t as flexible as the Galaxy S20FE. However, it prioritizes Google’s balanced color science and exceptional HDR over Samsung’s OTT tones.

The Pixel 5 is great even in the dark, where Google’s algorithmic voodoo actually appears. Google’s true flagship rivals filled the gap and overtook it in this regard, but the nightshots are still almost eerily clear and colorful, decent at Samsung. I also like Google’s built-in image editing software.

Both phones can manage 4K video at 60fps, but the Galaxy S20FE has some clever tricks. For example, in a single take, you capture a short snippet of 5 to 15 seconds and select the best still and video footage from it.

Specifications and performance

5G is standard equipment on Pixel 5 (image credit: Future)

The manufacturer has split the hardware product of the Galaxy S20FE so that Samsung does not notice. But this time it depends not on regional reasons, but on whether you choose a 4G model or a 5G model.

If you get the 5G Galaxy S20 FE, the Snapdragon 865 CPU is guaranteed and all 4G models come with the Exynos 990. It’s much healthier than the other Galaxy S20 products.

Of course, Google has completely moved away from the hardware arms race. Pixel 5 is equipped with Snapdragon 765. The Snapdragon 765 is a mid-high range 2020 chip that offers decent (but far from the best) performance and 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

The result of these two different approaches is a big win for Samsung. In the popular Geekbench 5 multi-core benchmark test, the Pixel 5 scored 1617 points after the Galaxy S20 FE3130.

The Pixel 5 game isn’t as smooth as the Galaxy S20 FE, and it doesn’t hit Genshin Impact, CoD Mobile, etc. at the same high settings. Otherwise, both phones have a fair amount of 8GB of RAM, so multitasking is pretty neat.

The Pixel 5 has a single 128GB storage variant, and the Galaxy S20FE has a choice of 128GB or 256GB. Samsung phones also offer a microSDXC slot.

Its pretty impressive hardware win against all the considerations of the Samsung Galaxy S20FE, but the Pixel 5 counterattacks in one small area. 5G is included as standard, but the Galaxy S20FE offers 4G and 5G variations depending on the region.

A little further away from the hardware, the Pixel 5 wins when it comes to software. Google’s pure view of Android is beautiful, especially when compared to Samsung’s rather cluttered efforts.

Korean manufacturer OneUI is much better than it used to be and is far less bloating than it was in the good old days. Definitely a fan and much more customizable than the stock Android. However, it’s still full of unwanted third-party apps and clutter, which ultimately undermines the experience of using the phone on a daily basis.

If you’re looking forward to a timely upgrade to Android 12, you know which phone to choose.

battery

We have already confirmed that the Google Pixel 5 is the smaller of the two smartphones. So it’s not surprising to know that the battery is small. At 4080 mAh, its capacity is significantly lower than the Galaxy S20 FEs 4500 mAh cell.

However, keep in mind that the Pixel 5 has more modest components. In particular, its display is smaller and less fluid, so it requires less power to run.

In our review, we were a little disappointed with the battery performance of the Galaxy S20 FE. On fairly common days, with 120Hz displays, 5G connections, and always-on displays active, reviewers finish their work with less than about 30% battery power. After that, I realized that if I wanted to go to bed by playing games or watching Netflix, I needed to charge my phone.

Ultimately, if you choose the Galaxy S20 FE, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with Samsung’s impressive battery saver mode suite.

Conversely, the Pixel 5 was frequently used on the second day. Extreme Battery Saver is also useful when things are running low.

When it’s time to charge, the Galaxy S20 FE charges faster than its rivals. It supports 25W wired charging compared to Pixel 5s 18W and 15W wireless charging compared to Pixel 5s 12W.

remove

Both of these phones approach the flagship category in new and interesting ways, and both have proven to be influential in their own way.

The Pixel 5 goes beyond design and shows that as long as you’re familiar with the software, you don’t have to consider top-notch power or every bell or whistle as a flagship. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 FE has shown that plastics can still be considered premium, especially when married to top-level performance.

It’s hard to say which one will present a more compelling case in the second half of 2021. Samsung Galaxy S20FE is a higher performance all-rounder with a more fluid display and much better performance. However, the Pixel 5 has clean Android software that feels fast for a while, with Google’s own ongoing software support.

Ultimately, both phones are currently very competitive, but both will definitely be replaced in the coming months. Our choice is to choose the best deal available at any given time. At the time of writing this, it seems likely that the Galaxy S20 FE is involved.

