Couple sued to write a 1-star Google review





KGW8 reported that a couple from Washington left a one-star review of the roofing company after the receptionist was rude to them. The couple said they had been contacted by the owner of the company who requested that the review be withdrawn. According to Newsweek, they are currently being charged with defamation and are being sued for $ 112,000. Something is loaded.

KGW8 reported that a couple in Vancouver, Washington, has been sued for $ 112,000 after leaving a one-star Google review of a roofing company.

Autumn Knepper and Adam Marsh each told local broadcasters that they wrote a negative review of Executive Roof Services after two calls with one of the company’s receptionists became sour.

According to Newsweek, roofing companies are now issuing documents condemning defamation and deliberate interference with business expectations.

Read more: An old couple sues JP Morgan for $ 20 million, claiming he was fooled by a risky investment

Knepper told KGW8 that he called the Executive Roof Services office to discuss how quickly a leak in the attic could be repaired. But the receptionist on the other side of the phone was very negative, she said.

“She refused to give me information. She said I had to get it from the landlord. I asked to talk to the manager, and she laughed at me,” Knepper said. Remembered. “She told me that I was verbally abusing her and she was an office manager. She hung me up.”

Marsh said he had the same bad experience as the same woman.

After a negative interaction with the receptionist, KGW8 reported that the couple posted a review and filed a complaint with Better Business Bureau because they had not received a report on the scheduled timeline for work.

Shortly thereafter, the company owner, Michael Mecham, contacted me.

“He told me he knew where I live. He said he had a forensic scientist and would be happy to spend $ 100,000 to sue me,” Knepper said. Told to.

She later received a text requesting that the review be withdrawn before “further damages were made,” a local broadcaster reported.

Knepper called the police and responded, saying he thought it was the “end.” It wasn’t.

In late June, the couple filed a proceeding on behalf of Executive Roof Services.

“Honestly, I cried immediately. I was afraid. I can’t afford to hire a lawyer. I can’t afford to pay $ 112,000. And I don’t want to file for bankruptcy,” Knepper told KGW8.

David Bowser, a lawyer representing the roofing company, told local broadcasters that the proceedings focused on the “inappropriate” intentions of Bowser and Marsh.

“They deliberately harmed the ERS by posting a one-star review for the purpose of obtaining unqualified reports,” Bowser said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/washington-couple-sued-for-writing-1-star-google-reviews-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos