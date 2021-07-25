Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Modi emphasizes innovation





New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Emphasizing some innovations by engineers and architects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an attempt on Sunday to ensure that these projects function as domestic incubation centers. .. Said it was done.

Regarding the 79th edition of the monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said: , Architect, Prime Minister talked about a 3D print house built by a startup founded by IIT Madras graduates.

“Building a house with 3D printing, how did this end up? In fact, this startup offers 3D designs on 3D printers and then layers 3D structures through a special kind of concrete. We will provide it on a case-by-case basis. We would appreciate it if you could know that such experiments are being conducted nationwide. “” Even small works could take years to complete, but today, due to the influence of technology. The situation in India is changing.

“Some time ago, we launched the Global Housing Technology Challenge and invited such innovative companies from all over the world. We call it this kind of unique initiative in the country. We named it the Lighthouse Project. So far, the lighthouse projects we are working on are moving at a fast pace in six different locations across the country, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi said these lighthouse projects use the latest technology and innovative methods. “This shortens the construction period. In addition, the house under construction is more durable, economical and comfortable.” He also used a prefabricated sandwich panel system instead of bricks. We talked about the Indole project. And-the wall of the mortar. In Rajkot, the lighthouse is made with French technology and uses monolithic concrete construction technology through the tunnel.

Emphasis has been placed on a unique initiative in Rakinpur Keri, Uttar Pradesh, to train women to produce fiber from discarded banana stalks. For machines, fibers are like jute or flax. Handbags, mats, rugs and many other products are made from this fiber. This started the use of crop waste, but the village sisters and daughters purchased another source of income. Through this banana fiber work, women in the area earn 400-600 rupees per day. “Mankibert” is the Prime Minister’s monthly radio address and airs on the last Sunday of every month. (ANI)

