Google Cloud & Microservices How-to Guide





In the early days of software development, computational resources were limited and expensive, so it was common to design an entire complex system and deploy it on a single machine with multiple services coexisting. .. Today, microservices architecture is a new common sense.

This blog takes a closer look at microservices and provides a step-by-step guide on how to use Google Cloud Storage to leverage Google Cloud in your microservices architecture.

Please read and find out below.

What is a microservice?

Due to technological advances over the past few years and affordable hardware (physical and virtual), it has become clear that these monolithic architectures cannot meet the requirements of modern software solutions. Bundled with scalability, high availability, disaster recovery, maintainability, etc. all on the same machine has caused many problems.

The concept of microservices arose from the need to separate these monolithic architecture systems to meet the requirements and requirements of today’s business scale and agility. Microservices take advantage of technological advances such as Google Cloud migration and containerization to break the system into smaller, more flexible components that work together as a solution.

How Google Cloud and Microservices Can Leverage Google Cloud Storage

Google Cloud Storage (GCS) is a managed storage service that is part of the Google Public Cloud Services. The concept of managed object storage services such as GCS is to provide almost unlimited storage of files (called objects) via the HTTP API using simple GET and PUT operations.

In the Google microservices architecture, the use of GCS plays an important role when microservices need to persist data such as files. You can leave the service stateless by storing the file outside the file system of the microservice itself. This means that you can run multiple instances of the same microservice in parallel when you retrieve the file and place it in GCS. With nearly unlimited scalability, low operational overhead, and affordable cost per GB, Google Cloud Storage is a great choice for scalability and decoupling with less engineering effort.

However, keep in mind that this approach has its own drawbacks. The only way to interact with GCS is to use the API, CLI, or SDK. That is, you cannot mount a GCS bucket on your file system. Another aspect to consider is that GCS is billed based on the amount of data stored and the amount of HTTP operations. This creates a challenge when working with large numbers of small files, as it generates a large number of operations to retrieve and save each object.

When faced with these limitations, it is worth considering another type of storage service or potential larger architectural change.

Examples of typical microservices architecture

To understand how microservices using Google Cloud and GCS actually work, we’ll look at an example of a microservices architecture and show you step by step how to use microservices for your use cases.

ACME Inc. is a news media company that receives multiple images from a vast network of sources around the world. To speed up the process and agility of classifying these images, organizations can leverage a variety of tools to analyze the images and develop software solutions that can automatically extract relevant metadata information from those images. I am planning. This solution plays an important role in helping reporters and editors choose the best images to include in their articles and publications.

To show how microservices can be leveraged in this case, we retrieve images from a remote image library via an API and associate them with GoogleVision, a pre-trained AI / ML API service. Develop a solution to detect the label. Each image.

Our architecture is based on two microservices. One is for image fetching and data capture, and the other is for image analysis using AI / ML API. Google Cloud Storage buckets are used to temporarily store and share images between two microservices and store analysis results.

Microservices solution architecture example

How to implement a Google Cloud & Microservices solution using Google Cloud Storage 1. Create a Google Cloud IAM service account

To get started, go to the Google Cloud Platform Identity and Access Management (IAM) service in the web console.

Create a new service account and grant access to GCS in the Storage Object Administrator role. This service account is used by microservices to interact with the Google Cloud Storage service.

Create an IAM service account panel

Once the service account is created[キー]Go to the tab and add a new key. Save the private key in JSON format on your local machine.

Save IAM service account key

2. Enable the Google Vision API

Then go to the Google Vision service. Enable the AutoML API when prompted. This will allow you to leverage the Vision API to analyze your images.

Enable Google Cloud Vision API

3. Create a Google Cloud Storage Bucket

Microservices leverage Google Cloud Storage to store images and analysis results. In GCS, files are stored in buckets, which are logical resources that group multiple objects together. If you have never created a bucket before, follow these steps to learn how to create one.

You can select the required bucket name (the name must be globally unique) and adjust the microservices code accordingly. For reference, in the example below, we named the example gcs-microservices.

4. Create an image fetch microservice

On your local machine, create a folder named ms1 and copy the previously downloaded IAM service account key file to that folder as gcp-credentials.json.

Create two files in the folder, Dockerfile and entrypoint.sh. Copy the following code and paste it into each of these files.

##### ## Microservices 1: Get and save photos ##### FROM debian: latest # Set working directory to / app WORKDIR / app # Set current directory contents to / appADD container Copy / appRUN apt-get update && apt-get install wget curl apt-transport-https ca-certificates gnupg -qy RUN echo “deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloud.google.gpg] http://packages.cloud.google.com/apt cloud-sdk main “| tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-cloud-sdk.list && curl https: //packages.cloud. google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | apt-key –keyring / usr / share / keyrings / cloud.google.gpg add-&& apt-get update -y && apt-get install google-cloud- sdk -y ENTRYPOINT bash entrypoint.sh

ms1 Dockerfile

#! / bin / bash ## Adjust the bucket name accordingly. GCS_BUCKET_NAME = gcs-microservices ## gcloud auth activate-service-account –key-file = gcp-credentials.json while true do echo “Downloading a new random image” IMAGE_NAME = $ (tr -dc A-Za-z0-9)

ms1 entrypoint.sh

This code creates a Docker container that downloads a new image from a remote API (such as picsum.photos) and stores it in a Google Cloud Storage bucket every 10 seconds.

To build the container and start the microservices, use the command docker build -tms1. And docker runs -tms1 in the ms1 folder. If you haven’t installed Docker yet, you can easily download and set up Docker here.

Docker builds and runs the container

If all goes well, the first microservice will be up and running, fetching the new image from the remote API and storing it in a GCS bucket.

5. Create an image analysis microservice

Create a second folder named ms2 and copy the Google IAM service account key file named gcp-credentials.json as in the previous step.

Create two new files, Dockerfile and entrypoint.sh, using the code content below.

##### ## Microservices 2: Analyze photos using AI / MLAPI to detect labels ##### FROM debian: latest # Set working directory to / app WORKDIR / app # Copy the contents of the current directory to the following container / appADD. / appRUN apt-get update && apt-get install wget curl apt-transport-https ca-certificates gnupg -qyRUN echo “deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloud.google.gpg] http://packages.cloud.google.com/apt cloud-sdk main “| tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-cloud-sdk.list && curl https: //packages.cloud. google.com/apt/doc/apt-key.gpg | apt-key –keyring /usr/share/keyrings/cloud.google.gpg add-&& apt-get update -y && apt-get install google-cloud- sdk -yENTRYPOINT bash entrypoint.sh

ms2 Dockerfile

#! / bin / bash ## Adjust the bucket name accordingly. GCS_BUCKET_NAME = gcs-microservices ## gcloud auth activate-service-account –key-file = gcp-credentials.jsonwhile true do echo “Get the first available image from your GCS bucket” FIRST_IMAGE_OBJ = $ (gsutil ls- r gs: / / $ GCS_BUCKET_NAME / *. jpg | head -n1) if [ -z $FIRST_IMAGE_OBJ ]; thenecho “There are no images to analyze. Waiting for 30 seconds.” Sleep30elseFIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME = $ (echo $ FIRST_IMAGE_OBJ | cut -f4 -d / | cut -f1 -d.) Gsutil cp $ FIRST_IMAGE_OBJ.

echo “Use Google Vision API to analyze image files to detect associated labels” gcloud ml visiondetect-labels $ FIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME.jpg> $ FIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME-labels.json cat $ FIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME-labels.json

echo “Story of analysis in GCS bucket” gsutil cp $ FIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME-labels.json gs: // $ GCS_BUCKET_NAME /

echo “Delete image files from GCS bucket and local temporary files” rm -fr $ FIRST_IMAGE_FILENAME.jpg gsutil rm $ FIRST_IMAGE_OBJ

echo “Wait 3 seconds before processing again” sleep 3 fidone

ms2 entrypoint.sh

This microservice periodically checks the contents of your GCP bucket for new, raw images. If a new image is available, download the file to your local file system and use the Google Vision API to detect the label associated with it. The result is in JSON format and is saved in a GCS bucket and the image file is deleted.

For structure, you need the following folders and files:

Folder and file structure

To build the container and start the microservices, use the command docker build -tms2. And docker runs -tms2 in the ms1 folder.

Run analytic container

If successful, this microservice will output AI / ML image analysis in JSON format. In the example above, the result of that particular image analysis was the label Food and Plant with a certainty score of over 90%.

6. Check the analysis result

In the Google Cloud Platform web console, go to the Cloud Storage service and find the bucket you created earlier. The file in the bucket should be a combination of the new image (.jpg) and the analysis result (.json).

GCS bucket images and results

How do I deploy a microservice on Google Cloud?

In this example, we developed and ran a microservice on a local machine, leveraging a Google Cloud storage bucket. The next logical step in advancing the solution lifecycle is to deploy these microservices in a Google Cloud staging or production environment.

The deployment part is outside the scope of the small proof-of-concept example, but Google Cloud has a variety of options. Serverless managed services are best for simple use cases with one or two containers, CloudRun. , In more complex scenarios, you may benefit from the Google Kubernetes Engine or Google Anthos services.

Conclusion

Regardless of how your microservices infrastructure is deployed, it is always important to consider the storage elements of the equation. For customers with demanding storage requirements, Cloud Volumes ONTAP, a NetApp data management solution, is an option that should be considered as part of the microservices architecture.

Cloud Volumes ONTAP for Google Cloud gives you greater control and flexibility in where and how your data is stored, and offers advanced features such as:

Together, these benefits can solve the challenges of microservices data management for the most demanding enterprise customers.

