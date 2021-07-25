Data-driven iterations have made Chinas Genki Forest a $ 6 billion beverage giant in five years – TechCrunch





With more post data-driven iterations by this contributor, China’s Genki Forest has become a $ 6 billion beverage giant in five years.Cooperation with Chinese factory, hardware entrepreneur version

China’s e-commerce and industrial ecosystem, like its culture, is as different from the Western world. The country took decades to gain a reputation as a factory in the world, but now boasts a supply chain and manufacturing capacity that is unmatched by most other countries.

Creative use of national networked manufacturing and logistics hubs makes mass production cheaper and easier. You can find Chinese manufacturers that can turn intangible concepts into mass-produced reality in just a few days, such as clothing, electronics, toys, cars, musical instruments and furniture. And they do it cheaper than anywhere else in the world.

It was only a matter of time before a brave Chinese entrepreneur with a technical background decided to take on Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

China is also one of the largest e-commerce and technology ecosystems in the world. Hundreds of start-ups are scattered throughout the landscape, and the amount of money collected and spent to innovate the burden of industry across the country is staggering.

So it was only a matter of time before brave Chinese entrepreneurs with a technical background decided to adopt Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. The technological revolution has not affected the bottled beverage industry as much as any other industry. Therefore, incumbent giants could lose significant market share if companies could interweave China’s manufacturing capabilities and agility with the philosophy of modern tech startups to move fast and break things. ..

Genki Forest, a Chinese consumer (D2C) bottled beverage startup, is one such candidate. A laser-centric philosophy focused on data-based iterations, rapid turnarounds, and leveraging China’s huge e-commerce ecosystem has led to a rapid increase in the company’s revenues since it began five years ago. It is useful for. Sugar-free sodas, milk teas and energy drinks are sold in 40 countries and generated approximately $ 450 million in revenue in 2020. The company aims to reach $ 1.2 billion this year.

If anything, the reputation of Genki no Mori soared even faster. We recently completed our fourth VC round, three times the price we acquired a year ago, worth $ 6 billion, and have raised at least $ 500 million so far.

It is impressive how the operation of Genki no Mori is similar to the operation of a technical startup. So we thought we needed to take a closer look at what the company’s graph could tell us about a new wave of Chinese D2C entrepreneurship trying to dominate the world.

Find bigger waves to ride

The bottled beverage industry was not the first to be tackled by the founder of Genki no Mori, Vinsen Tan. His first startup was a successful casual mobile game outfit known as ELEX Technology. Approximately 50 million users have logged on to several games that are popular in more than 40 countries around the world, including one of the first versions of Happy Farm, the predecessor of Zyngas Farmville, which is far from record-breaking. was. However, Tang wasn’t happy and eventually sold ELEX Technology to a publicly traded company for about $ 400 million in 2014.

Tang left with some important lessons. Hed learned that Chinese products are already globally competitive, geographical arbitrage is a reality, and Happy Farm is a perfect example, whether people are aware of it or not. Finally, he now knew that choosing the right racetrack was much more important than getting a good product (because Chinese investors and entrepreneurs prefer it). ).

Choosing the right race to win was probably the most important point. Also, the most valuable effort to distinguish Chinese entrepreneurs from Western entrepreneurs is to identify the largest and most rewarding markets at hand, regardless of previous expertise. That’s why Zhang Yiming created ByteDance and Lei Jun founded Xiaomi.

From that philosophy, Tang built the Genki Forest. After selling ELEX Technology, Tang did not return to the business that won his first gold pot. Not only did he benefit from the rise of the mobile internet, he saw a much greater opportunity to build consumer brands and apply lessons learned from programming to the manufacture of tangible products.

He soon founded his own investment fund, Challengers Capital, and was convinced that the next major technological opportunity in China would be its technical application to everyday consumer products. He soon began investing in everything from ramen and hot pots to bottled beverages.

China’s rapidly expanding e-commerce ecosystem and the large number of prosperous D2C businesses on Alibaba and JD.com also influenced his decision to sell directly to target audiences rather than traditional routes. increase. But to truly understand his motives, we need to look at China’s very unique D2C environment and how it has changed over the years.

How is D2C in China different?

China doesn’t need a better platform anymore, Tang told the team in an internal email in 2015, but he needs a better product. Tang talked about how the era of building e-commerce infrastructure in China is over. It’s time to create a brand that can take advantage of the advanced distribution network laid out.

Other investors have noticed as well. Albus Yu, principal of China Growth Capital, told me that his fund has stopped investing in independent consumer platforms and markets for some time. He said 2014 may have been the last year that it was economically feasible to start such a business due to soaring customer acquisition costs and the strength of incumbents.

In fact, 2015 was the year CAC began to surpass, or at least match, the ARPU of Alibaba and JD.com.

In China, its distribution network existed in the digital and physical world. Online, huge market power was concentrated in the hands of two players, Alibaba and JD.com. These players once maintained a market share of over 80%.

In fact, Alibaba’s advantage was overwhelming, so VCs were investing in the Taobao brand instead of D2C. It was the only channel that needed to be conquered to make it happen.

Therefore, customer acquisition was easy to put everything into advertising on the Alibabas Tmall platform, especially during Singles’ Day, the annual flagship shopping festival. Even today, winning the top spot on one of the category leaderboards is a surefire way to build brand awareness, investor interest, and sales records.

Physically, the Chinese market is also very different from many developed countries. The long-standing, large investment in logistics by the private sector, accelerated by government support and infrastructure construction, has significantly reduced shipping costs over the years, falling below $ 0.40 per package wholesale as of this year. Means. Innovations such as return insurance are also accelerating customer recruitment.

By 2016, China shipped 30 billion packages annually, already accounting for 44% of global shipments. That number has doubled every three years and is expected to exceed 100 billion this year. Low shipping costs are also one of the biggest reasons why China’s electronic commerce market is the largest in the world and is estimated to reach $ 2.8 trillion in 2021, more than triple the number two in the United States. ..

China today also shows another advantage. It is the advanced and flexible manufacturing network of the majority of consumer products and their proximity to the supply chain, and the ability to outsource almost everything to them.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) many years ago have long evolved into OEMs. Having been a factory in the world for many years, the expected result of making goods for some of the best brands in the world is that some of the knowledge must be transferred.

It can be difficult for outsiders to understand how powerful China’s networked manufacturing hubs these days are. What used to take weeks, is now just a few days, and advances in software and robots have significantly reduced lead times. For example, China’s cross-border ultra-fast fashion company Shein has shortened its design-to-ship timeline by just seven days.

And it’s definitely not just for making crop tops. Even if you’re making something completely unfamiliar, such as when the electric car maker BYD turned the factory into the world’s largest face mask factory in just two weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic last year, turnaround is It’s amazingly fast.

Companies take advantage of this manufacturing flexibility and agility to go beyond speed. Perfect Diary, a Chinese cosmetics startup, is using it to launch twice as many SKUs as its foreign competitors. In addition, quick turnarounds allow Agile brands to take advantage of IP’s shortest-lived memes.

It goes without saying that the Chinese supply chain does not have access to foreign entrepreneurs. For example, the best-selling mattress maker Zinus was founded by Koreans, but its products are manufactured in China and sold primarily to US customers on Amazon.

Only a few non-Chinese companies have come up with ways to leverage their supply chains as deeply as this new Chinese D2C branded crop. how. Shein, for example, stays close to the factory and keeps a close eye on what other brands are making.

China Opportunity

Before global sensations like TikTok weakened mantras, copying to China was a dominant feature of Chinese startups. When Tang registered the trademark of Genki Forest in December 2015, it was still a very appropriate strategy.

