All the games we tested work on Steam decks





Photo: Valve

Valves Steam Deck is a powerful piece of hardware based on the released specifications. According to Valve, it’s powerful enough to play everything the company has tested at over 30fps.

Announced on July 15th, the Steam deck is a portable PC like the Valves Switch, where you can play most of your Steam library anywhere. You can also connect it to a TV or monitor and use it as a more console-like device or a traditional PC. It comes in three flavors and starts at $ 400. The middle-of-pack version sells faster storage for $ 530, and the high-end version sells more storage and anti-glare glass for $ 650. It will be released in December 2021.

Read more: Steam decks are designed to avoid stick drift

In an interview with IGN, Valve designers and programmers explained that after years of testing and developing hardware, Steam decks have reached a level of performance that may surprise some. Did.

According to valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais, over the past few years we’ve been looking at different games in our back catalog. But the real test for us was the game released last year. They didn’t really work well with the previous types of prototypes and architectures we were testing.

But now, with this latest version of Steam Deck, Valve seems confident that it will ultimately improve device performance and do whatever the company has thrown. (Suppose the game in question supports Valves SteamOS or its Linux compatible software Proton.)

Griffith explained that he couldn’t really find anything that the device couldn’t handle.

However, in a video interview with IGN, SteamDeck states that it is targeting 30fps gameplay on an 800p display. This caught the eye of performance-conscious people who struggled to run games over 30 fps on Steam decks and were worried about effectively losing the high frame rate, which is one of the benefits of PC games. rice field.

However, Griffais later posted on Twitter in detail about the level of performance expected of Valves portable PCs and what their 30fps target means.

He tweeted that the goal of 30 FPS points to floors that are considered playable in performance tests. The games we have tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that standard.

He also said that the Steam deck includes an optional fps limiter, which demands more from the hardware and consumes more energy at higher frame rates, allowing players to strike a finer balance between performance and battery life. I explained that it will be possible to adjust.

Good news for anyone planning to get a Steam deck, but how well everything works until you actually get the device, some games are bigger battery killer than others I don’t know if it will be.

The Steam deck will be available in December this year, and the base version of the device will start at $ 400.

