Comic-Con Super Fans Supporting San Diego Business During Virtual Convention





San Diego (KGTV) Like last year, Comic-Con was virtualized in 2021. However, the people of San Diego have a mission not only to keep the celebration alive, but also to help businesses that once benefited from the heavy traffic that the event brought. NS.

Unlike in the last few years, not many out-of-town people are attending the Gaslamp Quarter Cosplay Festival. But people in San Diego, who consider this an annual tradition, want to fill the gap by helping nearby businesses as much as possible.

Christopher Canor, well known as Dude Vader, has been part of the mega-event since its inception.

“This is our Independence Day. This is our celebration. We are back. San Diego is back!”

Comic-Con is online this year. However, San Diego super fans decided to bring the joy of cosplay to a corner near the Tinfish restaurant. The handmade shrine, like any other year, is a meeting place for people from “America’s Greatest Cities” to meet and greet in person.

For the Paredes-Rivas family, they wanted to support their city this weekend. “I decided to rent a room here in Hard Rock. I did this yesterday,” says Margaret Paredes Rivas. Local restaurants and businesses that usually benefit from Comic-Con. “

This small crowd knows that their favorite hotspots are still rebounding from the weekend of such events, which once brought foot traffic from near and far, as well as pandemics.

Paredes-Rivas shares that the family tradition of joining the Comic-Con began in 1998. She says it’s hard to see her city affected by the closure of events and venues over the last two years.

“They are grateful to the people who came here and supported them,” said Paredes-Rivas of the Gaslamp Quarter business. “This morning we had breakfast at Mary Jane and they said they missed Comic-Con. People outside the state asked why they dressed up and they said it was on Comic-Con weekend. I said it should be, but they are still sending people out to support us.

And people from outside the town, unaware that Comic-Con was being done in another way, immediately joined and invested in a local fanfare.

Rita Turner is from Seattle, Washington and traveled around the city with her friends. She got the impression that Comic-Con was completely canceled.

When she left the apartment to see everyone in costume, her group was immediately drawn in, “It can help them rebuild their community. That’s all, “she says.

Among costumes and characters, cosplayers want others to know that Comic Con is still here. So is San Diego.

“The coronavirus was hard, but these cosplayers are still making costumes and are ready,” says Canor.

Although this weekend’s event is virtual, Comic-Con wants to have a small face-to-face activity called the “Comic-Con Special Edition” at this Thanksgiving. Organizers say the traditional face-to-face Comic-Con will be back next year.

