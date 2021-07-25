EU proposals to regulate AI only hinder innovation





Innovation update

Reiter is a Principal Researcher at MIT and co-founder of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy.

Some of us who were blocked stir up streaming services and sourdough starters, but others decided to spend some time improving themselves, such as Dutch, Danish, Swahili, and Esperanto. I was there. Duolingo, a free app that many have downloaded, has become the world’s most popular way to learn a second language. The company now wants to bring that interest into an initial public offering. Last week, he said he would like to recognize the value of up to $ 3.4 billion in an IPO.

However, the EU’s proposal to regulate AI threatens to use one of Duolingo’s most nifty innovations, the English test, in its current form. It also reduces the likelihood that the next round of similar innovation will be developed in blocks. That’s a problem.

The English test provides a way to show proficiency to more than 3,000 educational institutions around the world. Candidates do not need to pre-register or travel anywhere. They just need a webcam and an internet-connected device with an hour to spare. Testing prevents fraud (this is the purpose of webcams). Evaluate literacy, conversation and comprehension. Returns the result in 2 days. The cost is less than $ 50.

According to the EU’s proposal, this is also a high-risk AI system. This label applies because the test uses AI. It is used for both personalization (questions appropriate for the candidate’s skill level are generated on the fly) and scoring. Systems that use AI to “evaluate test participants commonly required for admission to educational institutions” are categorized as high-risk by EU proposals.

Providers of high-risk AI systems need to take several steps related to various factors such as data and data governance, transparency, monitoring, robustness, accuracy, and security under the proposed regulations. there is. The requirements for high-risk AI systems and the obligations placed on their providers occupy 10 pages of proposals. And, as far as I know, all these requirements and obligations are before the system is offered in any format, that is, before the first beta is released, or before the provider shows the product and market compatibility. It will start. Or is there a market?

From high-risk application areas, AI-powered entrepreneurs and early-stage investors (recently meaning essentially all technology entrepreneurs and investors) resist these expensive and time-consuming requirements. There is no doubt that it will keep energy away. The EU is among other important activities for enrolling students in school and scoring exams, deciding to hire and promote, establishing creditworthiness, dispatching first responders, paroleing prisoners and fighting crime. It does not generate innovation in the use of analysis. .. Europeans, on the other hand, know that all AI used in these areas has undergone an extensive review process.

Your view of that trade-off shows which of the two major schools you are thinking about technology regulation. Some schools believe that some technologies need to be deployed with a lot of advance planning and continuous oversight just because they are very powerful. This is an “upstream governance” approach, and the EU’s proposed AI regulation is a clear example.

Proponents of other approaches, often referred to as “unauthorized innovation,” say they need to be exposed to many attempts to improve the above activities as important. start). That’s the best way to find a real breakthrough. It’s a bad idea to limit the area of ​​potential innovators to those who can afford the high upfront costs. It slows progress and growth and reduces local success stories, but this is also a risk.

These risks are not just theoretical. The EU’s General Data Protection Regulations, which came into force in May 2018, were accompanied by an increase in Google’s market share and a decrease in venture investment in Europe. And the benefits that all additional governance brings to the EU are not clear. The EU’s own progress report, released in June 2020, revealed fragmentation of enforcement and lack of resources.

The EU is a rich and well-educated region with excellent technology. But as we dive deeper into the “second mechanical era,” it’s lagging behind, and by some means terribly lagging behind. There are many reasons. I believe that one of them is that more upstream governance leads to less downstream innovation.

