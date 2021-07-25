Technology and innovation are needed for the future of Bible involvement





Commentary

Approximately 16% of Americans read the Bible most days of the week, according to a new 2021 Bible State report published by the American Bible Society. And while research has found that Americans prefer to have a printed copy of the Bible in their hands, millions of people interact digitally with the Bible, and we We have mainly technological advances to appreciate it.

The exponential growth of technology has made the Bible more ubiquitous and accessible than ever before. For example, the “The Bible in a Year” podcast topped Apple’s list of all podcasts in January this year. The YouVersion Bible app has been downloaded to 465 million devices worldwide since its launch in 2008.

This dynamic relationship between the Bible and technology is nothing new. Technological advances have changed the way people receive, study, teach, and apply the Bible for hundreds of years, from the first printing of the Bible on the Gutenberg press in 1455 to today’s Instagram Bible citation. rice field. In 1922, radio was a new technology. By 1925, religious groups operated one of ten stations in the United States, after which television appeared. By 1980, Rev. Rex Hamburg, the first person to broadcast weekly church worship on television, was the first to broadcast in 1952 on more than 600 stations in the United States and Canada and more than 1,400 stations worldwide. It was broadcast. In 2013, The History Channel’s miniseries, The Bible, was number one on this year’s cable entertainment television broadcast, with nearly 15 million viewers attending the premiere.

It can be argued that the spirit of innovation that propelled these advances comes directly from the Bible. For example, see an early illustration from Noah and the description of the Ark in Genesis. The Bible does not give us exact details about how the ark was built, but to make such a huge boat 450 feet long, 75 feet wide and 45 feet high ( Knowing that Genesis 6:15) can carry loads, people involved in construction had to use apparently innovative construction methods during that period. The Bible predicted that “knowledge would increase” over time (Daniel 12: 4). It celebrates the development of knowledge and skills that praise God. It reminds us that “everything was made through him” (John 1: 3) and “we are his workmanship” (Ephesus 2:10).

Today, the Bible is delivered to people of all nationalities and backgrounds around the world through technologies such as the Internet, social media, podcasts, and streaming platforms. These new formats are good for people looking for a connection between the Bible and it. Two-thirds of American adults, or about 172 million adults, are “interested in the Bible.” So they want to learn more about the Bible. Many of them look to the physical Bible, but more than half of Bible users search for Bible passages or Bible content on their mobile phones (56%), and another 44% download Bible apps. Or you are using it. Approximately one-third have heard teachings about the Bible through podcasts or heard audio versions of the Bible.

As in many areas, the future of Bible connectivity lies in an “omni-channel” experience that combines digital and face-to-face involvement. This current example is the Faith and Freedom Discovery Center currently open in Philadelphia. When creating the FLDC, we knew that digital interaction was important to help visitors understand the biblical influence and current ongoing influence in American history. The past and present changemakers of our country have relied on biblical values ​​and have applied our country’s collective longing for growth to solve key cultural challenges. The work is not finished yet. It is up to current and future generations to learn from history and explore the teachings of the Bible on their own. Our question was how to achieve this for our visitors in the reality of the interactive digital world of the 21st century.

Our answer was to incorporate unique and cutting-edge technology throughout the center. This takes visitors on a journey to understand the influence of the Bible on American history. The local project includes an award-winning experience design studio, with expertise in integrating digital and physical spaces to create a powerful National September 11th Memorial and Museum Design Center. Guests can use “lamps” to manipulate exhibits, collect content, and revisit online at home. At the gift shop, you can purchase products that match the content you have collected. The technology surge at the Face and Liberty Discovery Center is said to have never been seen in a single museum. This technique, like many before, is Bible-centric and seems appropriate to share the story of its impact on our country.

How did the Bible affect Americans? And how do we shape and transform the way we see the world through the techniques and applications of Bible teaching? We don’t have those answers yet, but we’re excited to continue our quest.

Patrick Murdock is Executive Director of the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center.

