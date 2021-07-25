Alaska Can Lead the United States in Renewable Energy





Strategically developed energy infrastructure can change the face of our country better. Catastrophic grid failure in 48 states in the continental United States. An attack on Japan’s pipeline infrastructure that has caused gas prices to skyrocket. There is no low-cost power generation in so many rural communities that still rely on expensive diesel fuel to warm their homes and power their schools. Defects in transmission lines and distribution systems. Allow and place barriers to deploying cost-effective and operationally sound renewable energy sources. All of this shows that the United States’ own energy infrastructure is lagging behind.

I’m here at home and in Washington, DC, recognizing the limitations of the system’s traditional energy infrastructure and as an example of what can be achieved if you build something clean and secure, in Cordoba and many other communities in Alaska. I call on you to look at. , Future resilience and cost effective energy base.

Cordova is a successful example of using natural resources to provide renewable energy to power seafood fishermen, processors and businesses that harvest world-class salmon despite the challenges of the community and energy grid. For example, during the peak seafood season, energy demand in Cordoba surges, almost three times the peak in winter. However, hydroelectric energy development and innovative next-generation microgrid technology can meet Cordova’s electricity needs at a fraction of the cost, while being the land and water managers we depend on for our livelihoods. It’s done. In addition to the development of renewable energy, Cordoba Electric has invested in our largest natural resource, Alaska.

Through the development of the Cordobas Power Creek hydropower project, the $ 24 million investment equally shared between the Ministry of Energy India Energy Fund and Alaska has saved more than $ 40 million on diesel fuel alone over the last two decades. I was able to achieve. The creation of low-cost renewable energy in Cordoba has raised more than $ 40 million in investments in the private fisheries industry, including two fish oil plants, and has expanded onshore treatment to replace offshore treatment. Combined with the fact that raw fish tax revenues alone have increased from about $ 500,000 a year to more than $ 1.1 million a year, Alaska has not only recovered its investment in the Power Creek project, but also cares about the ancillary economy. please do not. The created activity. With the availability of abundant renewable energy to replace the use of diesel fuel on land, the widespread use of diesel on the consumer side will be replaced by offshore processors, effectively offsetting the use of diesel fuel by 2. It has doubled. Cordoba calls this doubling the environment. This is the essence of Beneficial Electrification, the transition to a more cost-effective renewable electric energy platform to replace traditional fossil fuel platforms for transportation (electric vehicles, boats, planes) and heating (air and water source heat pumps).

In addition, Cordova is now one of the country’s largest grid modernization projects, the Department of Energy’s beloved, and has made great strides in implementing battery energy storage. Not only are these technologies environmentally friendly, they not only pay for themselves, but also save over 60,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually. Today, Cordova is proud that energy prices to SMEs and residents are lower than in 2004, despite recent growth and economic development.

These are just a few of the technological and environmental success stories that emerged from Cordoba’s smart, innovation-driven energy systems. However, the overall impact of these investments on the entire community is even greater. As a result of the collaboration of our community, Cordova is now recognized as one of the leading communities for raising young families with safety and blue ribbon schools and increased income.

Many of these successes were made before the US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Commission held a hearing to consider innovations in microgrids and hybrid energy systems at the forefront of the long-awaited infrastructure bill under President Donald Trump. I was caught in the testimony I gave. So I gave a concrete overview of how goal-driven infrastructure investment and holistic thinking in the areas of education, recreation and business can bring value streams to communities and their inhabitants. After years of positive thinking, we realized that sharing costs could result in exponentially large sharing benefits. Our workforce development efforts are another element of our overall goal of creating multiple value streams around infrastructure development.

State and federal partners if remote communities like us, accessible only by plane or boat, can improve clean and renewable energy technologies over energy projects and improve quality of life. Given the support and investment needed from, it can be immeasurable. All of these are success stories that can be recreated with proper care and investment. These projects have been internationally recognized for their success and impact on the Cordoba community, and it is time to recognize these successes domestically.

Our MP leaders, Senator Lisa Marcuski, Senator Dan Sullivan, and Senator Don Young, have long talked about Alaska’s clean energy in parliamentary halls. Our delegation, as seen in support of the 2020 Energy Act, EPW’s recent ground transport bill, and recent negotiations on federal infrastructure legislation, states that renewable energy is an important infrastructure in the United States. We recognize that it is an important part. Their continued advocacy is critical to Cordoba’s success and is the key to ensuring that an effective renewable energy infrastructure continues to bring the benefits of renewable energy technology to more Alaska.

Clay Coplin is the CEO of the Cordoba Energy Cooperative and the Mayor of the City of Cordova.

