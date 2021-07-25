Show why Google shows search results to users





ANI | Updated: July 26, 2021 12:07 AM IST

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Search Giant-Google recently revealed information to attach to search results and why users get website recommendations such as “matching keywords” and “related terms.” And displayed other pages. According to Mashable India, Google recently released the information behind this search algorithm. We hope that by displaying this information to our users, we will end up with better results. The panel also contains tips to improve your search, such as suggesting more accurate terms and advising you to enclose specific phrases in quotation marks. When a user starts a Google search, they will see three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the displayed results-the hand corner of the Google page. When the user clicks on the three dots, the user[この結果について]Go to the panel. This panel stores your search information.

Google initially published a “About This Result” panel in February, but the information it contained was much more conservative. Wikipedia highlights about the source of the web page, showing if the results are safe and highlighting whether the results are organic search or paid ads, but with the update, Google has made the panel much more robust and interactive. Did. Despite the previously small panel range, Google emailed Mashable India that the panel had been used “more than 100 million times.” “Our early data show that people are more likely to refer to these panels when looking for important information such as health,” the company said. “This is the COVID crisis and COVID. It’s encouraging to think about the spread of false information about vaccines. ” Search algorithms for the most popular sources are certainly complex to understand, and according to Mashable India, those who are not tech-savvy due to Google’s advances in machine learning to display the results of increasingly subtle queries. But it’s getting harder and harder to understand. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/tech/internet/google-to-display-why-it-shows-search-results-to-users20210726000653

