Shawmut: Investing in the future of advanced materials

TW Special Report

Shawmut Corp, based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Founded in 1916, is familiar with innovation and change. The 4th generation family-owned global company is the largest independent laminator for technical fabrics in the United States, providing advanced material solutions for the automotive, health and safety, military and protection, and custom lamination solutions markets. .. Shawmut employs more than 700 people worldwide and operates 10 manufacturing plants and 7 sales offices in North America, Europe and Asia.

History of change

Beginning at the location of America’s oldest wool factory, which produces braided fabrics and artificial yarns, over time it has moved into the business of creating a variety of soft composites and technical textiles and providing lamination solutions. Over the years, Shawmut has offered a wide range of products, from branded children’s clothing knits to the threads used by the U.S. military during World War II for parachute shroud lines, knit blankets, field jackets and bomb parachutes. In the 1950s, the company focused on frame lamination for jersey cloth. This process is still going on. In the mid-1980s, Shawmut moved to its current Westbridge Water headquarters, focusing on the product development process for advanced materials technology.

Shawmut CEO James Winner (left) and Fallon Co. Joe Fallon, CEO of Shawmuts, was the majority investor in Shawmuts’ face mask operations.

Since its founding 105 years ago by grandfather Rudolf Weiner, Schomut has had the ability to adapt to ever-changing markets and innovate, said CEO James Weiner. Our history gives us a wide range of material knowledge and expertise to design unique production techniques and capabilities to overcome the competition. Customers say they can develop solutions to difficult demands with much faster and higher quality output than their competitors. We accept what we have learned, but we are always looking to innovate to create better solutions. Our purpose in material innovation for a better world may sound a bit ambitious, but we are actually trying to apply it to everything we do.

Car leader

Shawmut is a global supplier of everything from laminated headliners to pillars, roller shades, seats, door and trim laminates, sun visors, package trays and parcel shelves. A few years ago, Glen Raven Technical Fabrics (GRTF)’s automotive headliner and specialty industrial fabrics business merged with Shawmut after an 18-year strategic partnership between the two companies. The merger fully integrates Shawmuts composite development capabilities and the Global Lamination Platform with Glen Ravens’ specialty industrial fabrics business. Regarding the venture, Shawmut said at the time: The recent merger with GlenRaven Technical Fabrics’ Professional Industrial Business Unit represents a combination of forces between two long-standing partners. We now offer a complete suite of automotive interior and industrial solutions, from durable high performance knit fabrics to flexible multi-layer composites.

Shawmut recently announced plans to introduce a brand new customer-centric technical center at its Park Avenue facility in Burlington, North Carolina, to house the integrated business. Park Avenue Technical Center offers Shawmuts’ advanced design, engineering and manufacturing expertise, multiple quality and test labs, and unmatched access to state-of-the-art customer collaboration tools, all under one roof. The development of the technical center helps to accelerate Shawmuts’ goal of accelerating the finished product timeline and achieving higher quality production, improving the customer experience. Park Avenue Technical Center is also the first Shawmut facility to obtain ISO 14001 certification and is a 100% landfill-free facility. That is, less than 1% of the waste from the facility is sent to the landfill. Waste is reused and recycled primarily by external sustainability businesses.

Shawmut is a German-based Reifenhauser Reicofil GmbH & Co. From KG, we have invested in the world’s most advanced melt blow filter media production system.Investing in health and safety

In early 2021, Shawmut announced the creation of a new Health & Safety business unit. This was a strategic expansion into the market where Shawmut had already built a foothold. According to the company, the new unit applies its trademark advanced materials, textile manufacturing and process innovation technologies to its products.[e] High quality US made health and safety products, including the Protex line of US made personal protective equipment (PPE).

For decades, the company has manufactured medical-grade barrier and filtration fabrics, orthopedic medical devices, and certain inflatable medical devices. In the spring of 2020, Shomut expanded his focus to produce PPE during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company rapidly developed the Protex N95 particle respirator and is now also manufacturing medical gowns and surgical barrier fabrics. With these additional product lines, it was timely to hire additional personnel with health and safety expertise and launch new business units.

As Weiner delves into the field of healthcare solutions, this is a very exciting time in Shawmut Corporation’s 105-year history. To develop innovative US-made, Berry Amendment-compliant health and safety products, not only during this great need, but far beyond that, to ensure that our country never faces a serious PPE shortage again. , Was an important and long-term effort.

Shawmut has remodeled 70,000 square feet of space to accommodate the production of health and safety business units.Make a room and stand up

According to Shawmut, the company remodeled approximately 70,000 square feet of space in the West Bridgewater manufacturing facility to produce isolation gowns and N95 respirators. Shawmut is Germany-based Reifenhauser Reicofil GmbH & Co. I bought a special and high precision melt blow machine of nearly 60 tons from KG. The machine was quickly tracked and shipped to Boston Harbor on a quick timeline. In addition, Shawmut has installed a fully automated and flexible production system to support the N95 particulate respirator line and has installed approximately 50 new assembly lines for gowns and masks. Some of them have added advanced robotic features.

With a multi-million dollar investment, Shawmut helps customers meet their demands and respond quickly to evolving business needs.

Clockwise from top left: One of the original locations of Shawmuts. Shawmut manufactures products for the global automotive market. Shawmuts’ new Health and Safety Business Unit manufactures US-made PPEs such as medical gowns. Shawmut recently established the Military & Protective Materials Business Unit, which manufactures ultra-high-spec, high-performance technical fabrics.Military focus

Most recently, Shawmut announced another strategic expansion with the creation of a new military and protective materials business unit. The unit produces high quality, US-made ultra-high-spec, high-performance technical fabric solutions, many of which are also very amendment compliant. Shawmuts military and protection solutions are waterproof, windproof, flame retardant, chemical and biological protective properties, and military and field professionals who need high performance gear to work safely. Ideal for using the high stakes you need at home. .. With new business development leadership focused on high-performance material solutions, the division integrates Shawmuts’ textile manufacturing, dyeing, finishing and lamination capabilities to further establish Shawmut as a key player in the high-performance US. Develop new technology. Textile and garment industry.

Providing protection

Shawmuts’ leading position in lamination technology has brought multiple applications of protective equipment, including products on the high-spec utility workwear market. Flame-retardant fabric area; chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protection markets. Shawmuts’ ability to produce high water vapor transmission rates provides a solution for firefighter gear. Surgical gowns; waterproof, breathable utilities, outdoor equipment and more. The waterproof yet breathable properties also apply to products such as footwear, military outerwear, hunting, hiking and military boots.

Clean water

Shawmut leverages advanced process technology and technical fabric expertise to provide custom engineered material solutions to solve complex challenges. The global team believes there are no major challenges and has a long history of solving the needs of different industries through a dynamic and innovative textile approach. As an example, Shawmut is part of the global promotion of innovative fiber water filtration technology as a producer of tricot knit technical fabrics used as permeation carriers in saltwater and brackish water reverse osmosis filtration processes and systems. Shawmut reports that its non-woven filter fabric is US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) compliant and certified by the National Sanitation Foundation.

I’m looking forward to

In this era, fourth-generation family-owned international companies are not common, and Shawmut is by no means a common company. With over 100 years of experience in fabric formation and lamination, Shawmut uses material innovation, engineering expertise, advanced processes, and global supply chain strategies to challenge its customers’ advanced material design challenges. Is a quick solution, which sets it apart from traditional New England textile companies. Stereotype. The Shawmuts story is rooted in agile technology applications, advanced processes, performance testing, and quality, bringing customer needs to the forefront and at the center.

When Weiner talked about the new military and protective materials business unit, he leveraged his expertise in textile engineering, process innovation and commitment to excellence to bring the highest quality materials to the highest performing individuals. I was excited to be able to manufacture it. This excitement, commitment, and problem-solving are at the heart of Shawmuts.

July / August 2021

