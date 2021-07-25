Lori Trahan announces $ 3.8 million in R & D grants for SMEs in District 3





Senator Lori Trehan, along with Senator Ed Marquee and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, received $ 3.8 million in federal funding on Tuesday for SMEs in District 3 working on advanced scientific tools and clean energy projects. Announced that it was awarded.

The funding is 110 projects in 26 states pursuing technology solutions that support Biden-Harris Administrations’ clean energy goals in a variety of areas, including cybersecurity, renewable energy, carbon management, grid reliability, and fusion energy. It is offered as part of the grant.

From Andover to Chelmsford to Marlboro, small business innovators here in Massachusetts’ Third Parliamentary District have proven to be important in solving the challenges we face as a nation. Said Trahan in a statement. These grants are a necessary investment for organizations such as Triton, Solid Material Solutions, Physical Sciences and Aspen Products Group, with a unique focus on creating the future of clean energy and breaking down scientific barriers. ..

According to Trahan, the award was managed by the Department of Energy’s SME Innovation Research and SME Technology Transfer Program. These programs were established to encourage diverse communities to participate in innovation.

Funding was provided by DOE’s Science and Energy Program Office, the Department of Defense Nuclear Nonproliferation, and the Department of Environmental Management.

Massachusetts continues to be a leader in energy technology and we are proud that many of our SMEs have been awarded R & D grants through the Ministry of Energy, Marquee said in a statement. From battery upgrades to offshore wind innovation, these grants support the hard work of decarbonizing energy systems while continuing to rebuild the economy.

Funded businesses include Marlboro’s Aspen Products Group, Andover’s Physical Sciences, and Chelmsford’s Solid Material Solutions and Triton Systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowellsun.com/2021/07/25/lori-trahan-announces-3-8m-for-small-business-research-and-development-grants-in-3rd-district/

