



By default, when you insert a link in Google Docs, it turns blue. But did you know that there are several ways you can change this if you don’t like it?

Customizing links in Google Docs is useful if you want to emphasize something or play with different styles, such as changing colors. Continue reading this article for a good step-by-step guide on how to change the color of links in Google Docs.

Open Google Docs to change the color of the link. Find and select the link you want to customize. Tap the underlined letter A on the toolbar. Choose one of the colors or create your own and apply it to the link color. Do you want to change the default style of links in Google Docs?

As you may know, Microsoft Word has a section called Styles that allows you to customize the look of different headings, titles, references, and more. Among these options is a style called hyperlinks, which allows you to select the default formatting style for all hyperlinks. Documents containing colors.

Google Docs has a style section, but you can only customize titles, subtitles, and headings. By default, anything you enter in Google Docs is marked as normal text. You can further customize the look of some of your documents by adding styles. However, Google Docs does not have a hyperlink style option. That is, you cannot change the color of the link this way.

How to highlight a link in Google Docs

In addition to changing the color of the link, you can also highlight it if you want to highlight it. To do this:

Open Google Docs and select the link you want to highlight.On the toolbar[強調表示色]Tap the highlighter icon named. Select the desired color.

By highlighting the link, you change only the background, not the font color. The link font remains blue by default unless you change it.

Link style

Link Styles is an add-on for customizing the appearance of links in Google Docs. You can add it by following the steps below.

Open Google Docs.On the toolbar[アドオン]Tap the section.[アドオンを取得]Tap.In the search bar[リンクスタイルを入力]Tap.Select it[インストール]Tap. A pop-up message asking for permission appears on the screen.[続行]Tap. Select the Google account you want to use. The add-on requires access to your Google account.[続行]Tap. Once installed,[アドオン]The link style is displayed in the section.How to change the color of a link using a link style

You can easily change the color of all links in Google Docs using link styles. Here’s what you need to do:

Select a link. Use the toolbar options to choose a link color. Tap the add-on. Tap the link style. Update the link style to match.

This will change the color of all the links in Google Docs to match the link you selected for the first link.

How to update recently added links using link styles

If you use a link style to change the color of a link, you may have noticed that the newly added link does not match the selected style. You can easily match these links with other links by following the steps below.

On the toolbar[アドオン]Tap.[リンクスタイル]Tap. “[ドキュメントの更新]Tap.

It takes a few seconds for Google Docs to review and update the document. When complete, all links will match the style you previously set.

How to save default colors using link styles

Once you’ve created the colors you want for your links in Google Docs, you can decide to save them for future documents. Here’s how you can do it:

After choosing the color of the link,[アドオン]Tap.[リンクスタイル]Tap.[デフォルトとして使用]Tap.

You can now use this style for future documents.

How to restore the default link style

If you saved the default link style, you can follow these steps to get the link style for future documents.

[アドオン]Tap.[リンクスタイル]Tap.[デフォルトに戻す]Tap.

In a few seconds, all links that match the selected default style will change color.

How to change the default link style

If you want to change the link style, you can easily change it at any time.

Select the link in Google Docs and right click[書式をクリア]Tap. Customize the link. Besides the color, you can also change the font style, size, position, etc.[デフォルトで使用]Tap.

This will change the default link, but if the document has other links,[リンクスタイルを更新]Note that the style will not change unless you tap to match.

Add a little color to Google Docs

Now you’ve learned how to change the color of links in Google Docs. Whether you’re using the toolbar or the link style, changing the color of the link is easy and can be done in just a few steps. There is no default hyperlink style like Microsoft Word, but you can easily create one using the link style and use it for other documents.

Have you ever customized a link in Google Docs using a link style? Please let us know in the comments section below.

