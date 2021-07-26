Epic accuses Google and Apple of colluding in the smartphone market and says competition is fake





Epic Games has accused Google of being an anti-competitive practice and is currently involved in a lawsuit against the company over the removal of Fortnite games from the Google Play store.

The company has now corrected the complaint with new evidence stating that it supports the proceedings.

In particular, they accused Google of working closely with Apple and argued that there was no real competition between the two platforms.

They point out the huge $ 8 to $ 12 billion that Google pays Apple each year as its default search engine, and as a result, Google is making huge profits.

They say: “In addition, Google’s close relationship with Apple will benefit from working with competitor Apple, further reducing Google’s incentive to compete, innovate, and invest in app distribution. To do.”

They point out that Google has little incentive to “compete with Apple at the OS level of smartphones and spend more resources than it does now to attract users from iOS to Android.”

This means that Google does not pressure Apple to apply developer-friendly policies and developers must follow Apple’s rules. Stuffed epic notes:

If Google doesn’t make a big profit from searching on iOS devices, Google could be motivated to differentiate its Android platform from Apple, especially when it comes to fees charged for app transactions. When Android competes with iOS in app transactions, market competition makes Android apps cheaper for users and allows developers to launch the app first (or only) on Android. Instead, Google and Apple are cozy duolists, providing developers with virtually the same terms and changing those terms at the same time (if any).

Epic argues that “Google’s permanent monopoly is the result of Google’s deliberate efforts to achieve and maintain it,” and Google’s “very cautious in Google’s pending motion to dismiss.” The argument expressed in gives a misleading picture of the full range of Google’s anti-competitive behavior. “

While it may be difficult to prove that either Apple or Google is monopolistic because it provides an alternative to each other, Epic is actually a collaborative between companies that own 99% of the smartphone market. It seems that they are trying to prove that there is a duopoly. Together, to the detriment of developers and users.

Google said in a statement to iMore;

“The open Android ecosystem allows developers to distribute their apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, it’s fair to developers and consistent to keep the store safe for users. Fortnite is still available on Android, but we can’t make it available on Play because it violates the policy. We will continue to protect ourselves from these non-beneficial claims. . “

Do our readers think there is a case in Epic? Please let us know below.

Via Phone Arena

