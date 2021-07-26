Forget FAANG. These US Internet stocks outnumber Facebook, Google, Apple and other Big Tech stocks this year.





Some tech shares have skyrocketed, supported by strong fundamentals and a return to what is expected to be normal. Others have been helped by young Reddit traders. (Image: Reuters)

Big tech stocks such as Facebook, Google and Microsoft have made a decent move so far on Wall Street in 2021, while some other tech stocks are well above the front line stock prices. Some tech shares have skyrocketed, supported by strong fundamentals and a return to what is expected to be normal. Others have been helped by young Reddit traders. Earlier last year, as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google, or collectively known, FAANG stocks, investors returned from small businesses to proven businesses amid rising inflation. As a result, it surged in 2020. Domestically, India’s Nifty IT index has soared 23% so far this year, and Infosys has skyrocketed to 26%. This is the most common of the large cap stocks.

This year, Moxya’s share price has risen by a whopping 1,244% since January, trading at $ 17.61 per share, increasing its investment value more than 12-fold. The company is a social media platform focused on business in China. Today, Moxyns have a market capitalization of approximately $ 569 million and an average intraday trading volume of 3.57 million shares over the last 10 days, attracting the activity of many investors. Stock prices have fallen in recent weeks, but have continued to rise on a year-to-date basis.

Moxian has another Chinese company, Uxin. Uxin, an online used car dealer, has seen its share price rise by 256% so far this year and is currently trading at $ 3.17 per share. Earlier this month, the company announced that it would raise $ 100 million by issuing a total of 2.91 million preferred convertible shares, equivalent to 97 million American Depositary Receipts. NIO Capital, TPG and Warburg Pincus are all investors in Uxin.

In addition to outperformers, Dolphin Entertainment has zoomed 138% since January 4th this year and is currently trading at 8.07%. Stock prices soared earlier this year as the company announced that it would enter the non-fungible token (NFT) market for its customers. Digital art format — NFTs have swept the Internet this year.

Following Dolphin Entertainment is another Chinese internet company, Renren. Stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange was $ 11.11 per share, up 134% from January this year. Currently, stock prices are at their highest level since 2018. Digital marketing firm Criteo is up 112% to other stock prices that soared on Wall Street this year. Upwork, up 65%. And iMedia Brands, up 44%.

Looking to invest in US stocks? Open a free account with Stockal-India’s first borderless investment platform.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/investing-abroad/featured-stories/forget-faang-these-us-internet-stocks-beat-facebook-google-apple-other-big-tech-shares-this-year/2297571/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos