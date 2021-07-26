FAANGM shares surpassed the global market index in 2021. Facebook, Google, Amazon and other shares are strong





Front-line US tech stocks are helping investors make healthy profits, with stocks such as Facebook, Google and Amazon surpassing many global markets so far this year. (Image: Reuters)

Front-line US tech stocks are helping investors make healthy profits, with stocks such as Facebook, Google and Amazon surpassing many global markets so far this year. This is despite the fact that these stocks do not reflect last year’s stellar performance. FAANGM shares, the largest tech names for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google and Microsoft, have each surged at least 14% since January as investors focused on proven businesses amid rising inflation concerns. I have. FAANGM stock is the most dominant technology name on the technology-intensive NASDAQ index. Individually, all FAANGM stocks except Netflix outperform KOSPI, KOSDAQ, Nikkei 225, Bovespa Index and even India’s NSE Nifty50.

FANNGM shares returned in 2021

So far this year, Mark Zuckerbergs Facebook’s share price has risen 37% and is currently trading at $ 369 per share. Last week’s share price hit a high of $ 375 per share in 52 weeks. Facebook’s 2021 recovery of 37% so far is in addition to the 31% revenue of the previous year. On the other hand, unlike Jeff Bezos, who heads for space, his company, Amazon, has risen only 14.75% and remains firmly on the ground. However, even this 14.75% rise on Amazon is better than many global stock markets. On Friday, Amazon settled at Closing Bell for $ 3,656 per share.

Apple’s stock price, the maker of the iPhone, iPad and MacBook, has also risen so far this year, but is one of the most declining alongside Amazon. Apple shares are trading at $ 148.56 per share, so far this year has skyrocketed by 14.8%. The company saw ups and downs this year, dropping to $ 116 per capita in March. This year’s 14.8% surge in apples is in addition to last year’s 83.15% increase. Meanwhile, one of last year’s best performers, Netflix, has lost its brilliance. So far this year, Netflix has fallen 1.42% to $ 515 per share, the worst performance of any FAANGM share. In 202, Netflix surged 66%.

But the internet giant Google has changed the table. Google’s growth rate in 2020 was only 29%, but so far this year, shares have recovered significantly, expanding 54% to trading at $ 2,660 per share. Google is trading under its parent’s alphabetic name and hit a 52-week high last Friday. Finally, in the FAANGM lot, Microsoft is already close to surpassing 2020 revenue, with nearly half a year to spare. Microsoft’s share price has skyrocketed 33%, trading at $ 289 per share.

Ten years is a strong return

Richard Smith, CEO of research firm The Foundation for the Study of Cycles, said the closest major trigger for FAANGM stocks is likely to be antitrust. There is considerable bipartisan and public support to do something about Big Tech’s dominance. This will cause fluctuations in the prices of these stocks, but unless Congress surprises us with something truly revolutionary, such as true data portability for users, it could significantly change the long-term trajectory. He added that it was low.

