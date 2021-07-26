Accelerating Digital Transformation in Asian Government





KuChung-Chiang, a former director and GM of MediaTek Singapore, also joined as vice president of engineering for the company.

Singapore, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Cloud Mile, Asia’s leading cloud and AI company, today announced that it has won the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award. Since 2017, CloudMile has helped public institutions in Singapore and Hong Kong build digitalization. We actively work with public authorities abroad to provide AI technology services to support government digital transformation and provide more valuable services to the public. CloudMile also officially announced that KuChung-Chiang, a former director and general manager of MediaTek Singapore, has become vice president of engineering to invest R & D resources under a pandemic.

Winners of the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year

CloudMile won the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award, recognized its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, and helped co-customers in a variety of industries, including the public sector. CloudMile has won awards for its extensive support for a combination of cloud, AI, machine learning and big data analytics. To accelerate virus detection, the company recently implemented a data analytics and cloud platform that provides governments with real-time insights into the movement of people inside and outside public facilities. With real-time access to aggregated data, governments’ ability to respond to emerging threats has dramatically improved.

“Our team has worked in the public sector for a long time and we are honored to be a regional winner in the public sector,” says Jeremihen, Singapore Country Manager at Cloud Mile. “With Google Cloud support, we can work with public authorities to create innovative, actionable solutions that solve citizens’ problems.”

Former MediaTek Singapore Director and General Manager KuChung-Chiang joins CloudMile to move towards the next milestone in the industry

Since its founding in 2017, CloudMile is headquartered in Singapore and operates an AI lab in Taiwan. Over the past four years, the company has offices in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, has operations throughout Asia and supports the digital transformation of more than 400 companies. In addition, MediaTek Singapore Ku Chung-Chiang’s former director and general manager has officially announced that he will be the VP engineer for Cloud Mile and will lead the team in the research and development of various AI technologies. In addition to continuing to invest R & D resources under the pandemic, the company can rely on Ku’s extensive experience in industry and government to develop its business in various sectors.

“As an important hub for cloud computing in the Asia Pacific region, Singapore has continued to drive the Smart Nation 2025 in recent years and is actively implementing digital transformation in the government sector. CloudMile is in establishing scalable service projects. We have definitely supported many sectors, bringing diversity and innovation to the public sector, ”says Ku.

About Cloud Mile

CloudMile, Asia’s leading AI and cloud technology company, is focused on driving digital transformation and growth for its corporate clients. CloudMile leverages machine learning and big data analytics to help more than 400 client companies forecast their businesses and upgrade their industries. CloudMile has over 120 certifications and over 70 Google Cloud Professional certifications. CloudMile is a premier partner of Google Cloud, so it qualifies for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analysis Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization, and Infrastructure Specialization. In 2020, CloudMile will be Taiwan’s first Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) and will be the Public Sector Partner of the Year in the APAC region.

Website: https: //www.mile.cloud/

contact address

Cathy Lin | Marketing Director Cathy.lin @ mile.cloud + 886-920-994-299

Source Cloud Mile

