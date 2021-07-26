Financing and M & A Summary: Polysilicon Maker Daqo Listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange





Daqo New Energy, a manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global photovoltaic industry, has completed its IPO process with its major investment subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy, on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s Sci-Tech Innovation Board. Announced that it has started trading. July 22, 2021. XinjiangDaqo has issued 300,000,000 shares, which is approximately 15.58% of the total number of issued shares after the IPO of 1,925,000,000. The shares are issued at a public offering price of RMB 21.49 per share, and the total revenue of the IPO is approximately RMB 6.45 billion. After the IPO, Daqo New Energy owns about 80.7% of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. On the first trading day of July 22, 2021, shares in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region closed at RMB 61.11 per share, up 184.4% compared to the IPO price.

Rooftop solar solution provider MYSUN has raised 150 million debt funds in collaboration with Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd. Tata Clean Tech Capital is a joint venture between Tata Capital Limited and the International Finance Corporation. Term loans will be invested to fund existing projects in MY SUN +, and credit lines will be invested to build projects in the pipeline. The company aims to develop a project of about 200 MW over the next few quarters, which is currently in various stages of development.

Q-Energy, a global renewable energy investment and management company, has closed its fourth fund, Q-Energy IV, with an investment capacity of 1.1 billion and more than five managers. Can be mobilized. 1 billion (~ $ 5.8 billion) to the sector including debt. With this new fund, Q-Energy will establish itself as one of the leading European players in the acquisition, operation and development of solar, CSP and wind assets. Start exploring investment opportunities in projects such as energy storage and biofuel hydrogen. Q-Energy is advised by Linklaters, Cuatrecasas, EY, and FirstPoint Equity.

National Grid, Electricity and Gas utilities have announced that Emerald Energy Ventures has secured an innovative $ 150 million portfolio turnover facility. The accordion feature will increase from mid-2022 to $ 250 million to support its growth. US Renewable Energy Portfolio New funding supports part of building a combination of solar, battery storage, and wind projects being developed by the company’s competitive renewable energy division, National Grid Renewables. To do.

GODI India raised funds from Blue Ashva Capital through the Blue Ashva Sampada Fund. The company will use this money to set up a manufacturing facility for supercapacitors and lithium-ion batteries in India. Blue Ashba Capital is a Singapore and India-based investment company that supports sustainable and profitable businesses that solve food and agriculture, energy and environment, health and wellness, money and financial challenges. ..

bp has acquired the UK-based digital energy business OpenEnergi. The company’s digital platform uses real-time data to optimize the performance of energy assets. By connecting to the electricity market and providing flexibility when renewable energy is low or at peak prices, you can generate savings and maximize customer revenue. You will also accumulate data and learn the best ways to further optimize the energy use of various assets over time.

Taiwan Cement has completed the acquisition of 60.48% of the outstanding equity capital of energy storage company ENGIE EPS through its wholly owned subsidiary Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings. The total consideration of 132 million (about $ 156 million) is paid in cash, which is equivalent to the price of 17.10 (about $ 20) per share. The transaction will be completed after all preceding conditions contained in the sales contract signed between TCC and GDF International on April 19, 2021 have been met.

ChargePoint, an electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced that it has signed a final agreement to acquire hastobe, an e-mobility provider of charging software platforms. The deal is made because Europe is one of the fastest growing EV sales markets in the world. Under the terms of the agreement, ChargePoint will have to pay in cash and stock for a total purchase price of approximately 250 million (approximately $ 295 million) to be adjusted. The transaction is expected to close in 2021 subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. Volkswagen is an investor and a major stakeholder in hastobe.

Polish wind and solar contractor Onde went public on the Warsaw Stock Exchange after completing an initial public offering (IPO) and raising 444.5 million zloty (about $ 114 million). .. The renewable energy-focused unit of Polish construction group Erbud sold a combination of new and existing shares at a maximum offer price of 26.00 zloty (approximately $ 6.6) per share. This brings the company’s value to 1.43 billion PLN (about $ 360 million). The proceeds from the issuance of new shares will total 8.25 million zloty shares (approximately $ 55 million) and will be used to purchase new wind and solar projects.

Generate Capital, a green infrastructure investment company, is a funder, owner and operator of decentralized energy and resource infrastructure, with 2 billion in the boom of clean energy projects and interest in emission reduction investments from Wall Street. Raised new dollar funding. As an example of the project, in partnership with Starbucks, we are developing a community solar project in New York to supply solar power to local stores and the surrounding area.

GCL New Energy, a Chinese polysilicon and silicon wafer supplier, has its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Nanjing GCL New Energy, which accounts for 5.835% of Suzhou GCL New Energy from Sumin Luinen’s private equity investment fund of RMB1.219 billion (approximately 1). Announced that it will be acquired for $ 190 million). Upon completion of the transaction, Suzhou GCL New Energy will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company. Prior to this, the acquisition was made in 2019, with Nanjing GCL New Energy holding 94.165% of Suzhou GCL New Energy and Sumin Luinen holding about 5.835%.

Pinergy, a smart energy supply and solutions business, announced that it has acquired Solar Electric, a designer and installer of solar renewable energy and energy storage systems. Ireland’s solar energy sector is expected to grow significantly over the next decade as a government policy, with its power infrastructure aiming to meet its 2030 climate target.

Decentralized PV company Fourth Partner Energyhas announced that it has acquired a decentralized PV portfolio with a capacity of 8.9 MWdc from Statkraft India. Of this capacity, 5 MW is an open access solar project and the rest is rooftop solar. With this acquisition, we are aiming to acquire 100 MW of solar power generation equipment this year. Statkraft has decided to withdraw from its decentralized PV business and focus on developing large-scale projects due to changes in India’s solar strategy.

