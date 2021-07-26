Google, industry experts boost Utah AG-led playstore proceedings





In a political situation that continues to quarrel and hostilely quarrel in Utah and across the country, even small parcels of shared real estate are far from being found.

However, a new Pew Research Center study found that the reddest Republicans and the bluest Democrats all share a Boogeyman who wants to be suppressed.

Big tech company in the United States.

And it was elected on both sides of the aisle, engaging at the highest level ever in efforts to address perceived issues regarding the behavior of U.S. tech companies through a torrent of regulatory, legislative and legal efforts. A meme that has not been overlooked by officials.

Utah has played an oversized role in some of these proceedings. This includes a few federal proceedings that crosshaired some of the largest technology platforms.

Earlier this month, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes announced that his office was co-leading a new proceeding targeting Google. Product, Android operating system.

The proceedings represent the third multilateral proceeding, including Utah, among plaintiffs seeking to prosecute US big tech companies on suspicion of abuse of market power. The other filing is against Facebook, another Google proceeding focused on the company’s search capabilities. A federal judge dismissed the complaint against Facebook last month, but the proceedings are still alive and may resume if an amended complaint is filed. Reyes has so far not been able to quote the costs of various proceedings, but said it would probably be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Reyes, Google is tricking consumers and small businesses by charging unreasonable fees, sometimes up to 30%, for in-app purchases and upgrades to popular games.

Google is taking advantage of its super-dominant market position to illegally leverage billions of dollars in additional funding from small businesses and consumers, Reyes said at a news conference. We believe these are exclusive actions that need immediate attention.

Reyes said many complaints have been made by Utah consumers, Utah businesses, and out-of-state businesses about the impact of Google’s fees. , App distributor. He also manipulates Android systems while running programs sold outside of Google Play (also known as the Play Store) to slow performance and force developers to play according to Google’s rules. I called on the company.

Google says the claim is going in the wrong direction, and Google Play operates in a more open way than its competitors and chooses not to impose the same restrictions as other mobile operating systems. ..

In a blog post published on July 7, when the new proceedings were filed, Google’s senior director of public policy, Wilson White, wrote that Google Play operates in a competitive environment. It will be an income.

White wrote that it was strange that a group of state attorney generals chose to file a proceeding that attacked a system that offered more openness and choice than others. The complaint mimics a similarly non-beneficial proceeding filed by large-scale app developer Epic Games. The proceedings benefit from Android’s openness by distributing the Fortnite app outside of Google Play.

It’s worth noting that since this blog entry was posted, Epic Games’ federal proceedings against Google have joined the Utah-co-led proceedings.

James Czerniawski, a technology and innovation policy analyst at the Utah-based libertarian think tank Libertas Institute, also believes the latest complaint against Google, including about 30 Utah co-plaintiffs, is problematic. ..

A closer look at the app seller market as a whole, according to Czerniawski, reflects that some of the complaints filed, such as high commission rates, simply didn’t hold up.

In a statement, Cerniawski said the 30% fee was not anti-competitive, despite AG Reyes’ allegations. It’s, in fact, perfectly normal for what you expect from a store. Whether you’re looking at the Valves Steam Store, Sony Playstation Store, Microsoft Store for Xbox (including the PC Windows Store until recently), Amazon, or Samsung Galaxy Store, all rates range from 20% to 30%.

It’s also worth noting that Google, Apple, and Microsoft have all announced some form of fee rate policy adjustment. This puts downward pressure on that 30% commission rate, and it’s no surprise that its top-level rates will drop in the future.

Czerniawski also said Reyes and his co-plaintiffs should not underestimate the legal grounds behind the federal court’s dismissal of the complaint against Facebook.

Attorney General Reyes is correct in his decision that the FTC and state-to-Facebook results do not necessarily directly affect the proceedings pending in this or other proceedings, but these proceedings consider different questions. That’s why both are always obvious, Cerniawski said. The FTC was defeated by Facebook after a federal judge correctly identified that the FTC and the state AG failed to prove legally sufficient actual evidence to justify antitrust complaints.

An important reason for this proceeding and other pending proceedings is that Attorney General Reyes and others do a much better job of demonstrating harm to consumers if they want to take these proceedings seriously in court. Because you have to do.

Czerniawski said he continues to roughly tabulate federal legislative activity focused on implementing the US technology platform and is currently a rule governing social media management, such as Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. , Or a permanent federal antitrust law.

The data collected in the new Pew Report focuses on respondents’ feelings about social media platforms, but further evidence that consumers, regardless of party, have bad feelings about the behavior of big tech companies. Offers.

In a survey of more than 4,700 US adults conducted in late June, Pew felt most Americans were skeptical about how large tech companies operate.

The majority of Americans believe that social media companies have too much power and influence in politics, and about half believe that major tech companies should be more regulated than they are today. .. Their company plays a role in the economy and society.

While the majority of both Republicans and Democrats in the survey have registered complaints about social media platforms, Pews data also reflects some differences between members.

According to the report, about eight in ten (82%) of Republicans and pro-Republicans are too powerful in politics, compared to 63% of Democrats and pro-Democrats. I think it has an influence. Democrats, on the other hand, are more likely than Republicans to say that these companies have the right amount of power and influence in politics (28% vs. 13%). The small caps of both parties believe that these companies are not strong enough.

A Utah-specific poll in February of this year also showed widespread skepticism about tech companies and found similar partisan differences with the Beehive Republican Party, which is more ironic than Democratic neighbors.

As part of its latest legal activity, Google says the majority of app sellers pay no fees and point companies to large developers as a source of frustration. ..

The proceedings are not about helping the little guy or protecting consumers, White wrote in his blog post in response to the Google Play proceedings. It’s about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying.

Doing so raises the cost of small developers, hampering their ability to innovate and compete, and risks making apps across the Android ecosystem less secure to consumers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/utah/2021/7/25/22587822/google-industry-experts-clap-back-on-utah-led-lawsuit-targeting-play-store The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos