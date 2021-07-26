Free Night School Program D & AD Shift with Google Launches in Sydney





D & AD, a non-profit advertising and design association, launched the D & AD Shift with Google program today on July 26th.

The program has been running in London and New York since 2016 and aims to address accessibility issues in the creative industry.

D & AD Shift with Google runs for 4 months and is free. This program aims to provide training to people who do not have a formal traditional degree. In 2019, six months after completing the shift program, 60% of New York and London graduates had paid creative employment.

The program responds to a recent survey conducted by Diversity Arts Australia, where CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) Australians make up 39% of the population, but not in a major leadership role. It is underestimated in proportion, only 10% and 14% of CEOs. 12% of creative directors and 12% of senior management are identified as CALD.

Paul Drake, Foundation Director of D & AD, commented: With a focus on building a fairer future for the creative industries, it is important to continue to expand the program to give agencies around the world access to more comprehensive employment practices. Expansion into areas like Sydney with a world-renowned creative community has enabled us to spread the core mission of the shift, where talented creative talent is born not only in colleges and universities, but in specific parts of society. increase.

The Sydney program has also partnered with sportswear brand Adidas to give a brief explanation in one day.

Tara McKenty, Creative Head of Google APAC, commented: Over the last four years, Rare with Google has built a strong partnership with D & AD. Today we are proud to take this a step further and bring a night school to Sydney.

Jonathan Kneebone, co-founder of The Glue Society, commented: We’ve been hoping to bring a shift to Sydney for some time, as uncovering brilliant, diverse and hidden talent is really necessary within our fairly uniform creative department. did. The more experience people in our industry can have, the richer our collective capacity is. And new perspectives bring a new dimension to work. I can’t wait to break new ground with a new generation of raw Australian talent.

Applications start today and the deadline is October 11, 2021. The program will begin on November 15, 2021 and the Shift Sydney Showcase will take place on April 4, 2022.

