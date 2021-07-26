5 things you need to know to start your day





China has announced a radical overhaul of the $ 100 billion education technology sector. Fauci warns that the United States is heading “in the wrong direction” as Delta weeps all over the world. China’s economic recovery is showing signs of weakness. Here’s what you need to know:

China has announced a wide range of reforms for private education companies with the aim of reducing the burden on students and reviewing sectors that have been “capitalized”. A $ 100 billion sector review has banned companies teaching school curriculum from making a profit, raising money, or going public. Former stock market darlings TAL Education, New Oriental Education & Technology and Gaotu Techedu all plummeted by more than 50% on Friday following early reports of reforms. Meanwhile, China’s continued economic recovery showed signs of weakness in July, but the index, launched a year ago to increase investor exposure to China’s Internet giants, is now in the world. The lowest performing major technology gauge.

Stocks are set for a mixed start of the week as traders weigh the US backlash stimulated by spectacular corporate earnings. The dollar was stable. Equity futures rose in Japan and Australia, but fell in Hong Kong. US stocks closed record-breaking on Friday, and the S & P 500 almost doubled from the depth of the pandemic. Approximately 87% of S & P 500 companies reporting results so far this season are above estimates. However, prolonged concerns about inflation and delta strain have signaled a bout of volatility.

The United States is moving “in the wrong direction” to combat the surge in delta variant infections. Booster shots may be needed, especially for the most vulnerable people, said Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert in the United States. Indonesia, on the other hand, has extended its most stringent mobility restrictions for another week as cases remain high. Thousands of anti-blockade activists flooded Australia’s largest city over the weekend, clashed with police and opposed a strict stay-at-home order. And complacency caused an unusually deadly outbreak in Taiwan. Finally, this is why Delta Variant is the worst strain of all.

The Malaysian Parliament will be seated for the first time this year, giving Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin the opportunity to grill the government’s response to a pandemic. The five-day seat will show Malaysia’s urgent declaration, a bill on fake news, and penalties for violating the Covid protocol. Finally, lawmakers were placed in front of the house for scrutiny. The emergency, which is scheduled to end on August 1, has handed over the highest and broadest authority to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus, including the closure of parliament and the introduction of legislatively unapproved ordinances. However, despite Muhyiddin’s actions, daily incidents have more than tripled since the first emergency was imposed on January 12, more than one million confirmed incidents, and public anger. It is increasing.

According to Bobby Lee, one of China’s first Bitcoin moguls, China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies will probably be tightened and even token holdings could be banned altogether. Lee knows what it’s like to be on the other side of Beijing. As a result of the 2017 crackdown, he sold the country’s first Bitcoin exchange and at one point the world’s second largest BTC China. Bitcoin, on the other hand, has been traded beyond key technologies. Weekend levels for the first time since early May, after comments from Ark’s Cathie Wood and Tesla’s Eron Musk boosted that momentum.

And finally, this is what Tracy is interested in today

Uniswap, one of the world’s largest decentralized crypto exchanges, has announced that it will restrict access to certain tokens over the weekend. The list of banned tokens appears to contain a large number of tokenized stocks and derivatives, and the exchange quoted “evolving regulatory conditions” in explaining this move. One of the special things about Uniswap is that it lists almost every coin or token that exists, unlike many other cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder Hayden Adams once described the platform as “creating liquidity in the long tail of assets.” “”

Note that this only affects the Uniswap front end (website). All types of tokens can be traded via the Uniswap protocol (the underlying smart contract). However, the ban highlights two major challenges for DeFi. The first is clearly regulatory oversight, which appears to be expanding under Gary Gensler, the new head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The second (and less obvious) is ease of use.

Yes, users can still exchange tokens via Uniswap via an alternative front end. However, finding a reliable alternative can be time consuming and sometimes risky. Ultimately, there is a great deal of tension between what is truly “decentralized” and what is easy to trade.

