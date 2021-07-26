Laws that ignore that business model will lack BRINK’s conversations and insights into global business.





Scholars, legal experts, the media, and lawmakers on either side of the US aisle have serious concerns about Big Tech’s market power, but the court has a problem. If bipartisan parliamentary leaders are serious about creating new legislation to do this, they need to master the foundations of the business model used by tech giants.

Big Tech’s business model is different

Bipartisan parliamentary leaders are working swiftly on new legislation, but none of the five currently proposed legislation addresses this issue adequately. That’s understandable given the fact that big tech companies like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are all drawing power from business models that generate non-linear and indefinitely increasing returns. This is an unthinkable feat before the advent of digital technology.

Appropriate legislation requires understanding the complexity that underpins the creation and fast execution of these business models, especially the connectivity of the parts of the business that create continuous fast feedback loops.

For example, Google’s business model has two main activities: Consumer Engagement Activity (CEA) and Advertiser Engagement Activity (AEA).

These activities continuously enhance each other at warp speeds, but advanced tools such as deep learning, proprietary algorithms, and statistical modeling make improvements as data flows between them. It is this closed-loop connection that creates the potential for monopoly and anti-competitiveness.

Zero price to users

Parliamentary sponsors of the bill need to understand this connectivity in order to have the right remedies to curb Google’s power.

The price of Google’s consumer engagement activity is zero for users. Google never raises it. Therefore, the consumer price concerns that Judge Robert Bork focused on are controversial in the Google model. Google does not get any financial income from CEA.

However, there are other types of major benefits. Non-monetary revenue in the form of cumulative data and consumer experience. This is processed at clock speed by deep learning tools to increase the effectiveness of your ads on your site. Second, Google can raise the price of ad space targeted to consumers more accurately to advertisers.

The integration of digital technology into business models must be recognized as a whole new source of power for monopoly control.

Continuous flow of data on consumer experience

The higher the growth rate of Google’s advertising revenue, the more cash inflows with very high gross profit. This cash already powers strong innovation and engines. This allows Google to outperform others in making acquisitions and hire and retain cutting-edge talent.

Legacy companies can’t get close to Google’s cumulative data on consumer experiences or cumulative learning built into algorithms through the continuous flow of data and machine learning tools. Only the same strong business model of an equally large tech company like Amazon can effectively compete with Google.

It is this ever-increasing difference that must be addressed to prevent big tech companies from being monopolistic and anti-competitive.

The integration of digital technology into business models must be recognized as a whole new source of power for monopoly control. In the past, the judiciary claimed market share as an absolute percentage and claimed monopoly power by determining the number that a company could not exceed. Market shares above 60% were generally considered unacceptable.

The HR bill itself does not address the integration that underlies the market power of digital companies. Nor do we combine them all.

HR 3843: The 2021 Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act is effective in eliminating movements that could prevent the entry of potential strong competitors. In the case of Google, its huge market value and cash reserves supported early mega acquisitions and prevented other buyers from entering.

At the time, Google’s business model was in its infancy, and YouTube and the dozens of other businesses it acquired could have been attractive competitors. The court made a mistake because it didn’t understand the foundation of Google’s business model and the potential for its growth to escalate. However, things like Google will no longer rely on such acquisitions unless there are equally strong competitors like Amazon and Apple.

HR 3845: The Ending Platform Monopolies Act relies on the government to determine which businesses companies can and cannot enter. The market needs to be decided in the end, and it is decided in the end. The bill makes the proceedings an ongoing court activity. The AT & T sale proceedings have been found to have failed to prevent local companies from entering the business areas of their choice.

Other bills address data, merger filing fees, and conflicts of interest by platform companies. While these bills may help a bit, they cannot stop the trend towards anti-competitiveness.

To understand how to do this, parliamentarians need to seek help beyond legal and political experts. Business leaders and economists can help understand the foundation of this market power so that they can translate the necessary modifications into effective legislation.

