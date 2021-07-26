Five Scottish Technology Companies Fighting Climate Change





Footprints

Founded by Christian Arno, the founder of translation technology startup Lingo24, Edinburgh-based Pawprint’s team of apps is described as an environmentally friendly behavioral change platform.

Through this platform, consumers can monitor and reduce carbon dioxide emissions while comparing their footprints with friends and family. When users reduce their carbon emissions, they are rewarded and can compete with friends and colleagues to increase their positive impact on the environment.

In December 2020, Pawprint raised over one million investments. The fundraiser hosted on Crowdcube has attracted more than 720 investor investments, including 150,000 final impact investments from Perivoli Innovations.

Backed by prominent Scottish entrepreneurs such as Oli Norman of Itison and Kevin Dorren of Dietchefs, Pawprint boasts investors who have previously supported global tech giants such as Tesla and Amazon.

Glasgow-based QuickBlock provides flat-pack building materials that do not require tools, additional materials, or construction experience to assemble. Its compact design makes it easy to transport to remote or hard-to-reach places such as rural settlements and camps.

In addition, because it is made of 100% recycled polypropylene, it is lighter than traditional cement blocks and saves on landfill plastic. A true innovator in the field of climate change technology in Scotland.

Andrew Vincent, CEO of QuickBlock, said: With innovative and sustainable market-ready products, it has gained traction in many sectors despite the difficult years at Covid-19.

“This investment will allow us to meet this growing demand, build our sales team and scale up at the pace of next year. In the long run, people around the world will build a more environmentally friendly future with QuickBlock. I have a bold and ambitious vision of being able to do it. “

Topolitics

The Scottish company Topolytics looks beyond the need to tackle climate change at home to global concerns about waste management.

Edinburgh-based data analytics companies work with a variety of organizations, such as SAP and Defra, to monitor and track waste movement in real time, significantly improving transparency and efficiency.

Topolytics is one of many exciting start-ups pioneering the use of technology in waste management in traditionally unattractive areas.

The waste management technology company was recognized as one of the five winners of the Circular Innovation City Challenge out of 200 participants in June of this year.

By increasing transparency and efficiently capturing and processing data, waste producers and waste recyclers can see patterns of data that were previously invisible. This improves cost and process efficiency, enables new business models and unleashes the value of materials.

Michael Groves, Founder and CEO of Topolytics, said: Disappear in a hole in the ground,

Intelligent growth solution

David Farquhar, CEO of Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS), said he effectively halved the harvest cycle.

Bold words. However, Invergowrie-based company IGS offers a working vision for the future of food through Scottish climate change technology. They provide a vertical growth tower where plants grow on trays stacked on top of each other. If it sounds rudimentary, it’s not really.

These towers provide control of light, temperature, relative humidity, water, nutrients, and CO2 levels. They are 100% robotic, IoT compliant and can be operated remotely.

The benefits are immeasurable. Faster yields and costs are headliners, while at the same time dramatically reducing carbon dioxide emissions and increasing climate impact.

All of these are supported by a patented, highly controllable Plug and Play platform designed to maximize productivity while minimizing energy and water consumption.

IGS wants to put production control in the hands of farmers by providing them with the technology to improve processes and streamline operations.

Farquhar said: One of the vertical farming growth towers currently produces over 20 tons of crops each year. There are plans to almost triple it in the near future. “

Compared to your average field, vertical farming is very efficient, especially in terms of footprint, he adds.

IDCo.

Edinburgh-based fintech companies have recently provided lenders and other companies with a streamlined alternative to onboarding their customers more efficiently with the pioneering Swedish impact technology company Doconomy. We have partnered.

It does not directly provide services that influence the discourse on Scottish climate change technology, but its intention is in line with the spirit of the Scottish Government’s commitment to climate change to take responsibility. In this case, through the fintech sector.

Doconomy and IDCo. DirectID services work together to provide climate capabilities to more viewers.

This partnership validates and guides the development of tools that further enhance environmental friendliness, help consumers make more informed decisions and promote an updated and more sustainable lifestyle. increase.

The IDCo. James Varga, CEO of, said: Having a set of trusted partners is critical to future success as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities. We are pleased to have signed this agreement with Doconomy.

There are increasingly new and diverse ways in which banking data can support industry and sector-wide use cases.

Using banking data to understand the impact on the business and consumer environment is another way DirectID’s banking data expertise can support other technology companies, he added.

Mathias Wikstrm, CEO of Doconomy, said: We hope that DirectID’s participation in the formation of new normals based on the transparency of impacts will increase opportunities to continuously develop tools to support climate change countermeasures.

DirectID brings equal expertise and passion to the table. We are excited to team up on the most important of all, he adds.

