6 Ways to Better XC Mountain Bikes





The bicycle industry is in a constant procession of new cycling technologies and innovations. Many of these advances are good and ultimately improve the bike’s ability and ride quality, but this is not always the case. Recent research into technology dead ends is evidence of this.

However, bike brands often understand it correctly, which is probably more apparent than cross-country bikes that look significantly different from what they rode just 10 years ago.

Chicken or the egg, cross-country mountain bike racing has become more technical and faster. Testing of the Izu course at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics proves that the bike’s capabilities have improved and it has become a terrible sight. As early as.

Almost every aspect of cross-country mountain biking has changed over the last decade. It ranges from long, loose MTB geometry that can be hacked on technical downhills and rocks, to steep uphill bars that are as wide as some bars. The best enduro mountain bike.

The technical course of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics shows how the XC truck has evolved.Takashi Aoyama / Getty Images

I’m not disappointed. These changes make cross-country more enjoyable to ride and watch, paving the way for down-country bikes that combine the best of XC and trail bikes.

So, with all of this in mind, here are six ways cross-country bikes have changed and why this is good for everyone on the bike. If you want to know more about XC bikes, check out the best cross-country bike buyer guides.

1) Wheel

Yaroslav Kulhaby won the gold medal in the 29er at the 2012 Olympics.Bello / Getty Images

Perhaps the most striking place for XC bikes to change is the size of the wheels, and all top cross-country mountain bikes use 29-inch wheels.

Looking 10 years ago, many riders began to realize the benefits of the 29ers, but until then they were sticking to the smaller standard size of 26 inches.

Well, this too would have depended on the sponsorship requirements. If the sponsor does not create a 29er, you will not be able to ride the 29er, if you wish. But nevertheless, many riders were happy to stick to what they knew.

And they had a good reason. It took some time for the bike industry to get a good understanding of the 29ers’ shapes and components. It’s no wonder some riders were skeptical, as the wheels are flimsy and the handling may be left a bit.

However, in 2011, the Czech Republic’s Yaroslavkul Hubby was the first rider to win the Cross-Country World Cup on a 29-inch bike. He then rode a 29er (Specialized S-Works Epic) to win the 2012 London Olympics cross-country gold medal. From that point on, 29-inch wheels gradually became the standard for XC racing.

Fast forwarding now, most riders will agree with the benefits of 29-inch wheels in XC racing. They can roll faster, give more traction and increase comfort.

2. Gearing

SRAM launched the original XX1 one-by-drivetrain in 2012. JamesHuang / Immediate Media

Another big change across cross-country and mountain bikes is the one chainring on the front, the wide range cassette on the back, often a small 10-tooth sprocket on one end and the other end. A huge 50-tooth sprocket.

You don’t have to go too far to see a cross-country bike with a triple chainset on the front. One member of the BikeRadar team remembers Scott Scale, the first cross-country bike to come with a triple chainset in 2012.

Triple and double chainsets may have given the rider the proper gear range and clean spacing for perfect cadence, but they are also difficult to maintain and maintain good operating conditions. It was a thing.

Mountain bike cassettes are now huge.Alex Evans

Like any innovation, many riders weren’t sure when SRAM released the XX1 One-by-Gear in 2012.

But gradually, professionals and amateurs alike began to recognize the benefits of each and every one of them. The gearing system was easy to install, easy to maintain, save weight and at the same time keep the bike looking good. The lack of a front derailleur also freed up space for the rear suspension, allowing bike makers to build better full suspension bikes.

The jump between gear ratios might have been a bit big, but no one cares or finds that they really need the tight spacing provided by the double or triple chainset.

Go to any cross-country race today, and we think it will be united by gearing on all bikes, and that’s only good for our eyes.

3. Geometry

The latest XC bikes are designed to stay at home in a variety of terrains.Dustin Satorov / Getty Images

Geometry is a good example of how bicycle technology has responded to and advanced in this area. As cross-country racing has become more sophisticated and technical, the brand has evolved by making the bike suitable for descent while maintaining climbing performance.

A prime example of modern cross-country bike geometry is the latest Specialized Epic. It encapsulates a number of evolved cross-country rigs.

Epic perfectly meets the high speed and technical requirements of modern cross-country skiing. The head angle is relatively loose at 67.5 degrees, the reach is large at 470 mm, and the seat angle is steep at 75.5 degrees. When it comes to pedaling and fast descent, everything is good.

Reflecting the development of the XC, the BMC Twostroke has a very modern shape. Jrmie Reuiller / BMC

The 2012 epic looks outdated when compared to modern epics. The 70.5 degree head angle makes the bike sharper on the turn, but it also loses confidence on the downhill.

The reach is as short as 438mm, and the seat angle is a little loose at 74 degrees. Its loose seat angle may have made it difficult to get an efficient position for pedaling the bottom bracket.

Similarly, the new Cannondale Metz is another XC bike that has evolved in shape. The head angle is 1.5 degrees looser than the previous model, and the seat angle is 1 degree steep.

It is worth noting that I drew it roughly here. While there are many other numbers and factors that influence how cross-country bikes handle beyond the number of geometries quoted here, it’s undeniable that modern XC geometry has evolved and it’s about riding downhill. Reduces the embarrassment of these bikes.

4. Tires

At the 2012 Olympics, you’ll rarely see a 2-inch tire like the Kuruhaby used on today’s XC bikes.Carl de Souza / Getty Images

Riders competing in the 2021 Olympics will be quite upset if they say they have to race with narrow rubber. However, after nine years of rewinding, skinny tires are pretty common, and 2012 champion Kulhavys S-Works Epic comes with 2-inch tires.

Over the last decade, we’ve seen a wide range of tire trends across the cycling spectrum, from road riding to XC, and now all the best mountain bike tires are pretty sturdy.

Traditional knowledge has been that narrow tires roll faster and save a little weight. Both are important in cross-country racing, but narrow tires can save grams, but in almost every other respect it’s better to have wider tires.

Wide tires are now common in a variety of cycling disciplines, including the XC. Alex Whitehead / SWPix.com

They can roll faster, provide more grip, be more comfortable, and reduce the chance of an untimely puncture. All the good things for up-and-coming cross-country racers.

There is still some debate about which tires are actually the fastest, and there is probably no definitive answer to that question. But for now, most riders seem to choose 2.3-inch or 2.4-inch tires for XC racing.

We investigated the fastest tire size on mountain bikes and the fastest tire volume on cross-country skiing and conducted our own experiments on tire width. If you’re tinkering with tire sizes yourself, be sure to read the MTB Tire Pressure Guide as well.

5. Handlebar

Cannondale features a state-of-the-art scalpel with a 760mm wide handlebar that was unthinkable 10 years ago.Russell Burton / Immediate Media

As someone once said in a movie about spiders, great power comes with great responsibility, and this applies to modern cross-country bikes.

Optimized tires, shapes and wheel sizes give you the opportunity to move faster than ever before. But you need to be able to control that force, which requires a wider handlebar.

Again, you don’t have to go too far to see a bike with handlebars narrower than 700mm. Looking back further, it starts to fall below 600mm.

You may be wondering why everyone rides such a narrow width in this era of wide bars. Well, at that time the speed was slow and the downhill wasn’t very technical. What’s more, it’s something people used all the time, but why does it change?

The wide handlebars provide better control.Dustin Satorov / Getty Images

Fortunately for all of us, as the speed increased, so did the width of the handlebars, and we received many XC bikes with 740mm or 760mm bars that were unthinkable 10 years ago.

A bit like wide tires, but wide handlebars are standard on all mountain bikes. You have more control over the technical section to improve the fit of your bike. In addition, some riders believe that the extra width will allow them to open their chest and breathe.

In any case, it’s another example of how technology has progressed in the last 10 or 15 years.

6. Suspension

Victor Lucky won the 2021 Albstadt World Cup Men’s Elite Race at the Orbea Alba Hardtail, but is now accustomed to seeing full suspension bikes in top-level races.Christian Kasper-Baltoke / Getty Images

Pauses have made great strides in the last decade or so. From Foxs electric lockouts to lighter and more luxurious shocks, today’s bikes are arguably far more home on steep and technical terrain.

These improvements in suspension technology mean that you’re more likely to see a full suspension bike in top-level XC races than in hardtails, along with the fact that the course is more technical than ever.

The hardtail was suitable for the courses I saw cross-country over 10 years ago. It’s all changed now. Albstadt is one of the less technical courses on the current World Cup circuit and raises the question of whether to choose a hardtail or full suspension bike (Victor Collezzi is a 2021 men’s with a hardtail). Although he won the elite race, Roan Albstadt insisted on a ladies race (in the case of full suspension), most riders now choose suspensions on both ends in most races.

Don’t get me wrong. XC still has a place for ultra-fast hardtails. Launched last year, the BMC Twostroke is evidence of a progressive cross-country hardtail, but full-suspension bikes dominate the roost.

The 2022 Scott Spark, with Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney at the Tokyo Olympics, has 120mm of travel back and forth.

Travel is also progressing. Make the new Scott Spark RC the perfect bike for your Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney. When I’ve been used to seeing 100mm, it has 120mm movement both in the front and in the rear.

Where else have you seen the evolution of suspension technology? Take advantage of Specialized’s patented Brain Suspension. The design works with an inertia valve that automatically locks out the suspension on smooth terrain. When you hit the bump, the valve immediately reopens the suspension. In principle, that’s a great idea, but in reality, early iterations made Brain a bit marmite.

The biggest complaint was the big rattling or knocking that the rider felt when the valve reopened. Also, it was not possible to adjust the sensitivity of the brain on the spot. This was not good when riding on different terrains.

However, like all of this list, Specialized has been gradually improving Brain over the years. Now it can be adjusted on the fly and the knock is still there, but much softer than the previous generation.

Ultimately, the evolution of suspension is a good example of how today’s XC bikes are designed to be more powerful and versatile than ever before.

