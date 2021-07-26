YouTube exceeds 10 billion downloads on Google Play store





The Android app for YouTube, Google’s popular video streaming service, surpassed all previous records today with a staggering 10 billion downloads on the Google Play store.

Reuters

Read also: YouTube warns and asks you to reconsider posting average comments online

The platform, first reported by 9To5Google, is for most of us to search for and learn something, such as how to make pasta or solve difficult math problems that college books make difficult to understand. This is the place to go.

The increase in downloads has made affordable high-speed 4G connections available from Jio and others, especially in India, and the internet that Indian people are not aware of.

While announcing this incredible feat, the Google Play Store said YouTube was always predicted to be the first suitable user app to hit such a download milestone.

However, it’s important to note that most of these downloads are due to YouTube pre-installed on almost every Android smartphone that comes with the Google Suite app. However, it’s also important to note that there are 3 billion Android devices worldwide, most of which are from China without the Google Suite app installed. This certainly makes the feat even more daunting.

Read also: Meet Anjali Sud, Netflix, who reinvented Vimeo to challenge YouTube

You may be wondering which other apps have crossed the 10 billion download barrier, but the Google Play service hit this mark in 2020. It’s not really an app, as it’s required for Android platform-level features.

Reuters

Read also: Watching Netflix and YouTube videos is bad for the planet, but you will hate fixing

Recently, YouTube unveiled a Super Thanks feature that allows users to tip their beloved creators on video streaming platforms while at the same time providing creators with yet another way to make money. This is expected to strengthen the bond between YouTube creators and viewers.

Fans can do this by purchasing Super Thanks, which displays animated GIFs when used. You can also highlight comments that the author can reply to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/news/youtube-10-billion-downloads-google-play-store-545757.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos